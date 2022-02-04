Scream slays in good ways: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Paramount Pictures

After nearly two years of living in a pandemic, along with restricted access to the arts, you might be ready to scream. Whether in laughter or terror, the fifth entry in the infamous Scream franchise will help you do just that - in surprisingly smart and entertaining ways.

January is famous for big screen horror movies, as it’s one of the few months with little competition from other new releases. In January 2022, thanks to a weird turn of Omicron-inflicted events, it was the only new wide release in all of Canada.

Now that theatres in Ontario have reopened (for the third and hopefully final time) it’s both now playing and still the only new movie that’s been released in the last six weeks. The good news is that cinephiles who’ve missed the big screen will have the most fun watching the new Scream.

First made famous in 1996, the franchise has long stood as unique for both being a seriously scary slasher flick and a metafictious satire of other horror franchises - meaning the better educated you are on other movies (especially horror movies) the funnier and smarter the series becomes.

The newest Scream has the same premise as its original, following a group of unsuspecting teens in Woodsboro, California being terrorized by a serial killer named "Ghostface", who turns out to be a different person in every movie. What makes this one different is the equally serious and silly introspection of itself.

Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera, from last summer's In the Heights) comes back home to Woodsboro after her sister is attacked, and her group of teen friends is threatened by the killer. The answer to the mystery comes both from studying (and then showing off) horror tropes, added in with the detective skills of characters returning from the 1996 original.

Referenced as a "requel" sales technique by movie executives, a lot of wisdom comes from returning actors Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox. But Barrera’s lead performance as Sam, driven by her quest to save her sister, is the sweet grounding that makes Scream more than a bloodbath.

Be prepared, though: this slasher story is no joke. There is blood and grisly murder around every corner. Most of it isn’t gross, and it’s well balanced with a humorous and self-deprecating script. But a lot of it is presented in an intense and gruesome way.

New directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are paying homage to the work of Wes Craven, who directed the first four films before passing away in 2015. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s knowledge of horror and their careful planning led them to direct a movie that, while not terribly deep, is heartfelt, smart, funny and scary. That’s no easy task.

There’s a lot of self-aware metafiction within the story, even using old clips from previous movies and referencing them as the “Stab” movie franchise. Cinephiles and English majors will adore these conversations, but it otherwise won’t interest most audiences.

Still, Craven would be proud of their work and be satisfied how the Scream movies have grown up. The final reveal is a bit of an odd twist, but I’ll admit I was unsuccessful in guessing who the real killer was. And even as someone who rarely enjoys horror, Scream was surprisingly enjoyable.

Scream

7 out of 10

14A, 1hr 54mins. Comedy Horror Thriller.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Starring Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, David Arquette, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and Roger L. Jackson.

