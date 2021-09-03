Shang-Chi makes a modern legend: Movie Review

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

The concept of a “modern legend” is maybe an oxymoron: how can a story be both ancient and refreshingly new at once? That’s the grandeur in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This is Marvel and Disney’s first movie to play exclusively in theatres since Avengers: Endgame almost two and a half years ago, and there are lots of elements that make a strong case for going to the big screen. The massive sets, effects, and magnificent martial art action scenes make for an entertaining night out.

Shang-Chi/Shaun (Toronto local Simu Liu) who was raised and trained by his father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) has been in hiding from the “Ten Rings” crime syndicate for years. Now grown, Shang-Chi has to save his family legacy when dad prepares to destroy the hidden, mythic village of Ta Lo.

Among the cast, Liu (famous for his work on CBC’s Kim’s Convenience) really comes into his own as hero Shang-Chi, and he’s got great chemistry with his co-star Awkwafina. But it’s Leung who gives the best performance, playing notes of loving father and crime boss with equal ease.

The story is pretty cut and dry, but where Shang-Chi really flies is the outstanding fight choreography and martial arts brawls. The action scenes are well acted, staged, and expertly shot, and the action gets bigger and better as the film goes on.

Cinematographer William Pope saw the fights and found ingenious angles, shapes and speeds to show them off. There are several moments that left the theatre breathless with excitement, with subtle influences from the likes of Kung Fu Hustle, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and even The Matrix (which Pope also worked on.)

The one problem is that this isn’t really a superhero story. Don’t worry, it’s still filled with action, adventure, and a brimming fantasy world complete with mystic powers, cool weapons and made-up animals destined to be a line of toys at Christmas this year.

While the plot feels somewhat fragmented and episodic, it is a complete story with a clear pathway. I also like how Shang-Chi’s journey has stakes being gradually intensified: it makes sense he needs to master a few goons on a city bus before he can handle the colossal dangers of Ta Lo.

The film also carries an admirable message that there is always a way to honour our families and make them proud, even if they’ve done bad things. As aunt Jiang Nan tells Shang-Chi while training him, “You are a product of everyone that has come before you - both good and bad.”

What follows is a great display of how true heroes can reconcile both the best and worth of who your parents want you to be. Better still, the thematic strength is seen in all four main characters, with each of them discovering their own way to make their families proud.

As is now customary with movies in the MCU, let me share two warnings. There is an unmissable mid-credits scene, and a shorter, less interesting end credits scene. And for those who haven’t seen the other 20-ish Marvel movies, no, you don’t need to have seen them to understand what’s going on.

Come for the kung fu and stay for it too. But you’ll also stay to appreciate the harmony between modern moviemaking and the celebratory legacy of of familial legends

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

8 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 12mins. Action Adventure Fantasy.

Co-written and Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, the 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.