Sonic creates colourful chaos: Movie Review

With white-hot speed and a blue trail behind him, video game celebrity Sonic the Hedgehog is returning to theatres this week. What this supersonic hero lacks in coherency, he more than makes up for in size.

There’s colours abounding with Sonic and his newest friends, greatly expanding this fantasy version of Earth where these super-powered animals walk among us normal people. More creatures, of course, also means more chaos, and the explosive energy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is equally dizzying as it is amusing.

For this second movie, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) meets his new friends Tails (the orange fox, voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) when he comes to warn Sonic his nemesis Dr. Robotnik (a terrific Jim Carrey) has come back, now teamed up with a power red echidna named Knuckles (Idris Elba) to find a powerful emerald.

If the bombardment of odd character names feels overwhelming, the movie itself will unquestionably be too much for you. The good news is the additional of famous characters Knuckles and Tails makes the sequel a lot more fun to watch, but it also clutters up the story a lot more.

There are multiple subplots that drag the plot to over two hours, and it would’ve been more entertaining without them. The Hawaiian destination wedding, for example? Or the dance battle in the Siberian tavern? Neither of these are funny for kids, nor does it move the story along.

Director Jeff Fowler returns for the sequel to his 2020 original, though his lack of focus for a specific age hasn’t changed. The scale and action (not to mention meta-jokes) target older kids and adults, but the gags and stylistic design make it look more like a film for preschool to Kindergarten age kids.

When the first Sonic the Hedgehog came to theatres in February 2020, it was one of the last major releases from Hollywood to open before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America. Because of its good timing, it became one of the few profitable movies all year.

Even with the slight rise in cases here in Canada, Sonic 2 is now coming out at the tail end (tails end, maybe?) of the same pandemic, bookending two years of rough business for the movies. Truthfully, there haven’t been many great family films released in the last two years, and Sonic 2 is more fun than most.

The best members of the cast are Jim Carrey’s return as Dr. Robotnik/Eggman, channelling all of his campy 90s energy that rose him to stardom decades ago. Idris Elba’s deep, grounded voice as Knuckles is also a great new character.

Sonic’s energy is boundless, and there are several adventurous and funny moments. The production design is strong, and its an improvement over the first movie. But if you need more control on the big screen, Sonic 2 might move too fast for you.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

6 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 4mins. Sci-Fi Fantasy Family Comedy Adventure.

Directed by Jeff Fowler.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.