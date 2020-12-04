Muddled, Magnificent Music in Sound of Metal: Movie Review

One of the best cases to be made for making a movie is finding a way to use the tools of film specifically to tell a story. Sound of Metal, the new music drama about a rock star losing his hearing, uses the technology of sound to tell a beautifully emotional story.

Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed) is a four-years sober heavy metal drummer in a band with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). One night before a show, a persistent ringing in his ears worsens until sound drops out altogether. As his hearing worsens to becoming deaf, his precarious life as a musician, and doing what he knows and love, now depends on his recovery.

Ahmed is great as Ruben, deftly working as an actor, musician, and patient on screen. His performance is one of those versatile works that’s incredible to see. Even more impressive is Ahmed’s commitment to the part, having spent six months learning both how to play drums and speak in American Sign Language (ASL) to play the part.

What’s coolest to watch are the moments when we can’t hear, living like Ruben. It’s a surreal experience using film in this way, using it as an effective tool to showcase the experience of learning to adapt and control one’s self in a time of change.

The sound design is positively remarkable - even passive audience members will be impressed with how and when sound is being used. In a film full of technical surprises and great scenes, one highlight is captions appearing for the viewer as Ruben learns ASL; as Ruben better learns the language, so too is it easier for us to understand.

× Expand Photo: Amazon Studios

What the audience hears is often used to amplify the action and makes things entertaining to watch. But here, co-writer/director Darius Marder uses sound as a storytelling device for us (the audience’s) ability to hear or not. Choosing the moments when we live in Ruben’s world or when we live outside is critical to how we experience what’s going on. The result is pure genius.

Personally, I’m not a fan of heavy metal music. If you feel the same way, don’t let that stop you from seeing the film. The prologue sequence is only extended scene where the band plays, and 95% of the story is about Ruben’s recovery and not playing the drums.

Sound of Metal isn’t really about the music or Ruben’s career as a drummer. It’s really about learning to let go when you can’t do what you’ve thought yourself destined for. How does Ruben learn to do something new instead?

The trailer at the end of this article advertises the film available on Amazon Prime. Frustratingly, while the film was supposed to premiere today, it only premiered on Prime in the United States. The good news is the film can be watched on Canadian video rental services, including TIFF’s new not-for-profit Digital Lightbox streaming app. (Appropriate since the film’s world premiere was at the 2019 festival.)

The film is an auditory and emotional masterpiece, and well worth watching. Whether it’s the sound or lack thereof that keeps you engaged, you’ll be awestruck living in Ruben’s world.

Sound of Metal

8 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 10mins. Music Drama.

Co-written and Directed by Darius Marder.

Starring Riz Ahmed, Paul Raci and Olivia Cooke.

Now available for rental on various services, including TIFF Digital Lightbox and iTunes.

Read more reviews and entertainment news @MrTyCollins on Facebook and Twitter.