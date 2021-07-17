Space Jam’s new legacy gets a technical foul: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Just in time for cinemas reopening in Oakville and across Ontario, Space Jam: A New Legacy is now playing on the big screen to amuse and confuse families until they wonder if they can really believe what they just saw.

The sequel to the did-they-really-make-it 90s sensation Space Jam, where superstar Michael Jordan teamed up with the Looney Tunes for a basketball game, comes a mere 25 years (and a few months) later, this time with modern legend LeBron James.

It’s weird to call the connections between the films “traditions,” but those looney traditions are the best part of A New Legacy. The zany new plot is truly indescribable: a Warner Bros. studio algorithm (played by a delirious Don Cheadle) kidnaps LeBron and his son, challenging him to a virtual basketball game to save his kid, return to the real world, save the Looney Tunes and win global superstardom all at once.

The good news is that it’s nothing like the original Space Jam. The bad news is I don’t really know what the heck it is - I can barely tell if it’s a movie. A better description might be an extended YouTube advertisement for Warner Media, and it gets old fast. Really fast.

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s main purpose, instead of entertaining, is to sell audiences on Warner Bros. corporate synergy. There’s so much native advertising that there’s less time for basketball playing and Looney Tunes antics, and that’s kind of the two big things audiences buying a ticket want to see.

The Looney Tunes parts (when they get to be Looney Tunes) and the basketball parts (when they really play basketball) are a lot of fun. But the cross-promotional vignettes and the weird AI digi-verse kidnapping subplots are pure nonsense.

Most of the metafiction and the jokes they inspire are based on R-rated movies that, while not inappropriate, are clearly for the nostalgic adult audience who remember the 1996 original. Mad Max: Fury Road? The Conjuring? Stephen King's It? A Clockwork Orange?! These aren’t funny references for kids; they’re a desperate attempt to appease whichever parent drew a short straw and was forced to bring the kids to see this.

Six different writers are credited on the hokey script that panders to even children and the result is predictable. Also, this is a minor gripe, but the ending is shamelessly predictable. It’s pretty obvious which team is going to win the big game. Even so, the last 20 minutes are the best part of the movie, mainly because they’re the most sincere.

I do like the new title, with A New Legacy summing up the most effective moral: You work and play best when you play to your strengths - that’s the only message that works, but it’s the only one that matters. That’s the way new legacies are built.

But any hope of a serious moral is squandered by LeBron James making fun of the very thing he’s doing in real life. His character stands up to corporate sell outs at Warner Brothers by refusing a movie deal…which then leads to him playing basketball in front of a crowd filled with hundreds of franchise cameos.

He even says in the movie: “Athletes acting? That never goes well.” His acting isn’t actually that bad, but like his character points out, the premise is really the problem.

Grown-ups will likely be bored sitting though this glorified commercial for two hours, but it’s not all bad. While corny, most of the jokes are actually funny, even if we’re laughing at the film instead of with it.

And kids won’t be able tell the difference in most cases. The age 9-12 crowd especially will find this wicked cool, and they’ll like it double if they have parents who’ve shown them age-inappropriate movies so they can appreciate the plethora of adult references.

(Author’s note: this is in no way an endorsement for showing kids R-rated movies. My point really is the filmmakers shouldn’t have have put Pennywise the clown into Space Jam: A New Legacy to begin with.)

If you liked the original Space Jam, odds are you’ll have an equal amount of fun watching this; and grade school kids will have a blast at this funny, colourful and nitro-fueled nonsense fest. If you haven’t seen the original or didn’t like the 90s Space Jam, this “modern” glitzy video game version will drive you looney.

While the special effects, soundtrack and polished animation are great, focusing on cross-brand advertising (like LeBron shamelessly plugging every franchise imaginable) and holding out on basketball for most of the movie are both huge technical fouls.

Two technical fouls, like in real basketball, mean only one thing: ejection from the game. It’ll take every bit of sanity to eject this fever dream of a movie from your memory.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

3 out of 10

PG, 1hr 55mins. Family Sci-Fi Sports Comedy Adventure.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

Starring LeBron James, Jeff Bergman, Don Cheadle, Eric Bauza, Cedric Joe and Zendaya.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, the 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also available for premium video rental on various services.