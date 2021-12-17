No Way Home is a Spider-Masterpiece: Movie Review

× Expand Sony Pictures

There hasn’t been a true, behemoth blockbuster movie since Avengers: Endgame was released in April 2019. But that changes today with Marvel’s heartfelt masterpiece Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s action-packed, it’s emotional, and it’s a great conclusion to this Spider-Man story that will thrill audiences of most ages. This is the kind of intelligent escapism that makes going to the movies so much fun.

Yes, it’s a bit chaotic with so many characters, but everyone gets a real chance to be in the spotlight and entertain us. That goes most of all for Tom Holland and his terrific performance as the titular web-slinging sensation. The writers and cast’s efforts lead one of the most entertaining and thorough superhero movies in years without being overwhelming.

If you’ve seen any part of the marketing onslaught for the film, the basic concept is exactly as advertised: Peter Parker’s true identity has been revealed, meaning everyone knows who he is now. To correct the mistake, he asks his friend Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and make everyone forget.

But of course, quelle surprise!, the spell goes wrong, and a rift in the multiverse is created, allowing famous Spider-Man villains from other worlds to appear, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the one who started it all: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

The biggest and best (spoiler-free) surprise, however, is that these advertised events happen rather early in the movie, and that’s not what most of the plot is actually about. These parts are fun to watch, but the real heart and success of No Way Home is watching what happens when Peter confronts villains that he isn’t supposed to fight.

Describing the intricacies of the plot without giving any of the beautiful, if somewhat Avengers fan-servicing, surprises away is impossible. What I can safely say is how I was impressed how the story arc showcased a terrific moral for a Spider-Man story: everyone deserves help. A true hero helps everyone above all else.

Holland, as mentioned, is a great lead, and he’s surrounded by fabulous co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as his peers MJ and Ned. I’m pleased to say the returning villains, especially Dafoe and Molina as fan favourites, are giving class-act performances with enough screen time to justify their new stories.

× Expand Sony Pictures

Director Jon Watts returns to this newest trilogy of Spider-Man movies, having also helmed the fun and frantic Homecoming and Far From Home films. The biggest credit for the film’s success is the wickedly smart, nuanced, funny and well-researched script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Their screenwriting is nothing short of genius.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, now including dozens of superheroes in nearly 30 movies, is still just as convoluted as it’s ever been - especially to new audiences. McKenna and Sommers succeeded in making a script that’s enjoyable for almost everyone.

While having seen the other Spider-Man movies and other Avengers films will accentuate your understanding and deepen character arcs, it’s not a mandatory requirement to follow the plot or greatly enjoy No Way Home. (If you want to watch two for a catch-up, however, the other two Tom Holland led spider-movies are the top picks.)

If you’ve been waiting for a good reason to head out to the cinema this holiday season, this is it. The health precautions in place have mitigated all outbreaks over two years in the pandemic - there hasn’t been a single case tied to a cinema visit anywhere in North America.

This is the fourth Marvel movie in just the last six months - making up for the backlog from two years of delays due to COVID-19. This is the best Marvel movie of the year, and while not the best Avengers movie full-stop, it’s pretty close.

Is it, however, the best Spider-Man movie ever made? This will be a hot debate among cinephiles and Marvel fans. But until more people see it, this is not the time to have the discussion while the experience could be spoiled for others.

For my vote, yes, it is. Fans will leave satisfied knowing Spider-Man: No Way Home sticks the landing in a way previous series enders for the Spider-Man character have been unable to do before.

Most audiences will be satisfied having seen a terrific, well-rounded epic that more than justifies being seen on the biggest screen you can. And theatres really need this support, a cause for which your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is going to be a huge help.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

9 out of 10

PG. 2hrs 28mins. Sci-Fi Fantasy Superhero Comedy Epic.

Directed by Jon Watts.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei. Also starring Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Jamie Foxx.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.