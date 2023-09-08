The Boy and the Heron takes flight: TIFF Review

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF

Few films can soar with the level of composure and grace seen in the animated fantasy The Boy and the Heron - a surprise new film from animation legend and Oscar-winner Hayao Miyazaki. It’s also a smart choice to open TIFF 2023 in what should be a highly lauded selection.

Miyazaki is a true luminary and pioneer in animation, best known for his 2002 global sensation Spirited Away. His gentle stories with large scope have defined both genres of animation and fantasy for 40 years, including famous character designs both simple and obscure.

He was believed to have retired ten years ago with 2013’s The Wind Rises, so you can imagine the surprise of cinephiles worldwide when it was announced he’d conceived one more film so grounded and arresting he had to make it. In many parts, he greatly succeeds at evoking the harmony of nature in this new film.

After his mother dies in a fire during the second world war, young boy Mahito (Soma Santoki) is sent to the countryside for his safety. But in exploring the forest, he finds an old stone tower guarded by a grey heron - who offers him an opportunity to see his mother again and possibly save her.

This is where the journey into the fantastic begins: once Mahito leaves our world, he travels through a beautiful Wonderland-like space where he learns secrets about life, death and his own family history…all while battling an army of very cute and very evil parakeets.

Like many of Miyazaki’s most acclaimed films, some personal admirations of his have influenced the plot. There’s a young child looking to save a parent (Spirited Away), a mysterious forest guide (My Neighbour Totoro) and a connection to flight and aviation (Porco Rosso).

These comparisons to his filmography are abounding, and there’e endless proof this film could only have been conceptualized and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. His continued themes of childhood discovery, memory and accepting responsibility all continue with Mahito and his heron friend.

Two other elements I really enjoyed were the orchestral score, filled with bright strings and solo piano that match the aviary characters seamlessly. Another is the side characters of the adorable Warawara sprits - a fine counterpoint to the endless noise of Universal and Illumination’s Minions franchises.

What a way to open the 48th Toronto International Film Festival! The Boy and the Heron is a stunning start to this year’s slate, exemplifying many of the qualities TIFF loves to find in its presentations: it’s global, appealing to most ages, highlights the work of both legendary and emerging artists, and celebrates culture in universal ways.

Oh, yes - it’s also a true visual work of art and grandly entertaining.

The Boy and the Heron

9 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 4mins. Animated Adventure Fantasy.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Starring Soma Santoki.

Opens in theatres everywhere (including Oakville) on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Also plays TIFF again on Sept. 9, 10, 15 and 16, with tickets available here.