Spielberg spellbinds with The Fabelmans: TIFF Review

After more than 50 years in the movie business, Steven Spielberg has taken inspiration from his adolescent years to create The Fabelmans, his most personal and charming film to date. What’s become a must-see event at this week’s Toronto International Film Festival is also one of the best movies of the year.

At last night’s world premiere, Spielberg admitted this is not only his first time bringing a movie to TIFF and the city of Toronto but his first time entering a movie in any film festival. That made the experience of watching here truly special. But how about the movie itself? Will it be equally special in any ordinary cinema?

The answer is a resounding yes. Spielberg’s direction, Tony Kushner’s thoughtful script and a marvellous ensemble of great actors elevate a family’s 15 year history from an old family movie into a spellbinding tale of empowering your voice not with what you say, but instead how you listen.

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) is the fictionalized version of a young Spielberg, and the story follows him from age 5 to 19 and his family as they move from New Jersey to Arizona and beyond, all as Sammy falls in love with his movie camera and dreams of becoming a film director.

Based on its reflection of what inspired great cinema artists from half a century ago, The Fabelmans embodies the concept of "they don’t make movies like they used to" in multiple ways. It shows the ingenuity and pioneering technical work, yes, but it also uses a grandiose lens to capture moments of bright intimacy.

With Sammy being the filmmaker of the family, it makes sense we see the interconnected relationships of his family mainly through his vision - either that of his cameras or his literal sight. Sammy is no casual observer of the world. Instead, he’s (like his father) deeply interested in how things work and what can move and inspire. While his dad sees this in machines, however, Sammy looks for the answers in people.

As Sammy (the stand-in character for Spielberg himself,) Canadian actor and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle makes an explosive debut, showing detail, thought, heart and insight far beyond his years. The rest of the adult cast around him are experts of the acting craft too, but this truly is LaBelle’s big moment.

Michelle Williams as his mother Mitzi is occasionally over exaggerated, but those moments are outnumbered by her fantastic scenes with Sammy as they grow together. Paul Dano and Seth Rogen are heartfelt and wise as his father and Uncle, and Judd Hirsch has a dynamite cameo as visiting Uncle Boris.

Because of its intimate scope of story (focused mainly on an ordinary family) The Fabelmans may not become one of Spielberg’s watershed films. But it’s as expertly crafted as any other and whether you see it at TIFF or in theatres this November it’s an unforgettable joy.

Following last year’s sensational West Side Story, Spielberg is still in top form. Now get ready to experience his "feel everything masterpiece" that will make you fall in love with movies the same way he did.

The Fabelmans

10 out of 10

PG, 2hrs 31mins. Comedy Drama Epic.

Co-written and Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

Opens in theatres everywhere (including Oakville’s Film.Ca Cinemas and Cineplex theatres) on November 23, 2022. Also plays TIFF again on Sept. 11, 14, 16 and 17 with tickets available here.