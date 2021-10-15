The Last Duel fights to the end: Review

× Expand Photo: 20th Century Studios The Last Duel 20th Century Studios' THE LAST DUEL. Photo by Patrick Redmond. © 2021 20th Century Studios.

Swords swing and powerful words turn into a powerful battle. Welcome to 1386 France, home to The Last Duel: a true story about two soldiers who become bitter enemies. It’s a medieval epic made by Hollywood greats, and one of the best movies of the year.

This story has everything: razor sharp politics, glorious battles and a sensational depiction of what life in medieval France was really like. Expert direction, a strong script and four brave leading actors all sum up to create a fantastic motion picture.

Based on true events from the late 14th century, the story follows two squires, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). When Jean’s wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her, Jean asks the king to permit a duel to the death as the trial - the last legally sanctioned duel in French history.

It’s not really about the climactic duel at the end. Instead, the story is much more about the conversation whether there is credibility to how truth is examined and tested. It’s sad that now, almost 650 years later, the same misogyny and possessiveness plague modern courts.

What I really love in the story is how the events are split into three sections, once each time from the perspectives of first Jean, then Jacques, then Marguerite. Not every scene is seen in each person’s series of events, but the critical ones are. Similar to a real trial, it’s fascinating to see the same story play out from contrasting sides.

Director Ridley Scott has made some of the greatest films in history in multiple genres, such as Alien, Thelma & Louise, American Gangster and The Martian. His experience continues to show nearly 50 years since his career began, and strangely, his 1977 directorial debut The Duellists was also about a famous duel.

The Last Duel lives up to his reputation of intimate stories with high stakes in grand settings. His last history epic, 2000’s Best Picture winning Gladiator, shares similarities in run time, excellent production design and a story focus on two friends turned enemies.

All three leading actors are outstanding in their parts. Damon is stoic and sensible, held back by his pride. Driver is loyal and honest, held back by his greed. Comer is fair and fiercely courageous, held back by the trauma inflicted upon her.

The three of them each give terrific performances both as the focal character when we see the story through their eyes and when they have to change their actions while acting in someone else’s. But there’s a fourth player just as good: Ben Affleck as Count Pierre is the direct authority that oversees them, and he’s as dynamic as the others.

Damon and Affleck pull double duty on the film’s success, also having both contributed to the screenplay with writer Nicole Holofcener. Their dialogue writing is as well-crafted and detailed as their story structure. This is Damon and Affleck’s first script together since winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting; while this new film is much less humorous, it’s just as good.

What’s clear is who is actually at fault in the question of Carrouges vs. Le Gris. By the time you’ve seen all three points of view, it’s clear who is at fault, and it heightens the theme of letting the divine judge what is right and wrong while still on Earth.

The one shortcoming in the story is that the advertising focuses on the injustice of power in gender from Medieval Times. While that is part of the story, it’s balanced with the central conflict in the ethics of justice itself. It makes for an excellent movie, but it’s not precisely all as it appears.

Like many of delayed movies finally getting released this fall, it’s maybe 15 minutes too long, but that’s a small fault in an otherwise near flawless film. The drama surrounding this piece of history is captivating cinema, and the final duel is a heart-stopping piece of medieval action that rivals Scott’s best moments.

The Last Duel is perhaps the most engaging film I’ve seen since theatres reopened this year, holding my excitement in what critical detail to the story I’d learn next. It’s a phenomenal story that keeps the fight going right until the end.

The Last Duel

10 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 33mins. History Drama Epic.

Directed by Ridley Scott.

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

