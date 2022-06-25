These men aren't from Toronto: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Netflix

This week, megastars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have teamed up for Netflix and Sony's action comedy The Man from Toronto. But it's hard to decide what's more disappointing as a nearby Torontonian: how little Toronto there actually is, or little the film lives up to its genres.

When the action is limited to staring contests and off-camera punches, and the comedy is limited to fart jokes and a montage of vomit, this action comedy comes up short on both action and laughs.

Hart plays a familiar "fish out of water" character, this time named Teddy. When planning a birthday getaway at a lakeside cabin for his wife, he accidentally walks into the wrong cabin and a FBI mission to find ruthless assassin, named "The Man from Toronto" (Harrelson). Now Teddy and "Toronto" are forced to work together to save themselves and take down a more dangerous target.

Having this tactless, uncontrolled silliness in a hyper-violent and scattershot story is common for director Patrick Hughes. His previous action comedies like Expendables 3 and The Hitman's Bodyguard movies, all showcase the same shortcomings in Man from Toronto.

A big problem is how hard it is to root for Teddy when he frequently makes such obvious mistakes. How, for example, can he really believe he's trying his best in a marketing job for the local gym if he can't remember to include addresses and phone numbers? As for the inciting incident: how can he really misconstrue his rented "romantic getaway" cabin for a criminal hideaway?

The execution and editing are so ridiculous, and the circumstances so overly exaggerated, that this comedy-thriller never succeeds at being either funny nor thrilling. Hart's antics are regularly giggle-inducing, and Harrelson's on-screen presence is always engaging. But it's a lazy execution of a semi-interesting idea.

While a minimal amount of the film is set in Toronto, nearly all of it was filmed in Toronto, and it is fun as a GTA local to spot many of the iconic locations passed as somewhere else. The Aga Khan Museum, Gardiner Expressway, both Pearson and Hamilton airports and downtown Milton are just some the spots you might find.

One of the common comments around the film's release is the pronunciation of "Toronto" throughout the ensemble, said "Toe-ron-toe" instead of, as many Torontonians say more authentically, "Tuh-ron-oh" or "Tron-oh." While most characters aren't from the titular city, it makes sense they wouldn't know this. But for Harrelson, who's character's backstory depends on his Toronto upbringing, this is a glaring mistake.

The good news is the film isn't a complete waste: Hart and Harrelson have great rapport with each other, and there's nothing offensively off-putting. It just never amounts to anything special. (Though the single-take gym fight scene is a standout - that was very cool.)

The only real Toronto on display here are the filming locations. The only real thrills happening here is the excitement Sony Pictures had when they successfully sold this film to Netflix to cover their losses. The only thing you should feel about The Man from Toronto is amusement that Hollywood every produced it.

The Man from Toronto

5 out of 10

14A, 1hr 52mins. Action Comedy.

Directed by Patrick Hughes.

Starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Jasmine Matthews, Pierson Fodé, Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin.

Now streaming on Netflix for subscribers.