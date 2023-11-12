The Marvels swoop in and save the (weird) day: Movie Review

× Expand Buena Vista Pictures

Disney’s newest superhero smackdown The Marvels stand out from previous Marvel-produced action movies for a mix of good and bad reasons: it’s plot is focused and heartfelt, but filled with parts that are deeply strange and desperate to please.

While the lighter tone, shorter run time and focused story on its three lead heroes are all welcome changes to the overwhelming list of pre-requisite knowledge sometimes needed to follow a superhero story, several scenes, sets and plot devices in this sci-fi story are unnecessarily…weird.

Co-writer/director Nia DaCosta (known for 2021’s Candyman) has concocted a tight science fiction story that moves by quick and is brimming with fast-paced action. That gives it a smaller scope in the realm of superheroes, but also means the goofy antics don’t overstay their welcome.

The action sees three heroes (Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Toronto’s own Iman Villani as Ms. Marvel) team up to rescue outer space, Earth included, after their superpowers accidentally mesh together in a broken teleportation portal.

Make sense? If so, you’re likelier to appreciate the drama and central conflict of The Marvels more than most. It’s also an attractive movie for viewers looking for the female camaraderie and fellowship that few action movies feature.

But otherwise, the concept is heavily pseudo-science based and lacks the urgency of superior Marvel titles. 2019’s Captain Marvel, which originally featured Larson’s title character, was far more grounded and exciting because it took itself seriously.

This year's new The Marvels, conversely, features strong character commitment and weak tonal consistency. One minute it’s a zany time travel comedy, the next it’s an admirable political drama, and a minute later it’s a flashy space adventure. All of them feel half-hazard and none executed notably well or poorly.

What is done poorly, and easily the worst part of the film by far. are some of its bottled scenes on distant planets are that are strikingly weird. Some of the characters were clearly done to bring in humour or uniqueness, but their simplicity instead feels stupid.

The whole chase scene with the alien flergens set to Andrew Lloyd Webber? Or the comedy bit of singing warriors on the planet Alanda? They’re so wildly disconnected that they aren’t funny or creative - instead the screenwriting is simply off-putting.

The Marvels is still a brisk and entertaining action movie that provides some great character interactions for Marvel superfans. Most other audiences will find the film pleasant if not gravely strange.

The Marvels

6 out of 10

PG, 1hr 45mins. Superhero Sci-Fi Comedy Action.

Co-written and Directed by Mia DaCosta.

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vallani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Samuel L. Jackson.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.