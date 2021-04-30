The Mitchells vs. the Machines a mechanical masterpiece: Review

× Expand Sony Animation/Netflix THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES - (L-R) Maya Rudolph as “Linda Mitchell", Abbi Jacobson as “Katie Mitchell", Mike Rianda as “Aaron Mitchell”, Doug the Pug as “Monchi” and Danny McBride as “Rick Mitchell”. Cr: Netflix / © 2021

I’ve been craving some fun, exciting escapism from the movies for months, and while I’ve seen some good titles, nothing yet in 2021 has really dazzled me. Enter The Mitchells vs. the Machines, a fast-paced, frantic family film that’s hysterically funny and unbelievably heartfelt.

There are a lot of bad family movies on Netflix (like last month’s Bigfoot Family?) but when they get one right, they get it so brilliantly right. True, this movie was bought from Sony Animation after the thrice-delayed theatrical release was cancelled, but it was still a great purchase.

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is an aspiring filmmaker leaving for college who doesn’t get along with her Dad (Danny McBride) like they used to. Dad plans a last-minute family road trip to fix things, but suddenly there’s a problem with Wifi and AI technology around the world…and only the Mitchells will have a chance to stop a techno apocalypse.

It might sound intense for kids, but it’s colourful, bright and in no way scary. Better still, details throughout the plot are exceptionally clever; little things like a song, skill, punchline or habit one of the characters has might seem like an easy gag or joke.

Not so here. Everything ties together in often unexpected and satisfying ways. Wait until you see what that number three Robertson head non-slip screwdriver can do! But finally learning how special the wooden toy moose is nearly (and seriously) made me cry.

Everyone in the voice cast is terrific, including leads Jacobson and McBride as teenage Katie and father Rick. The real winner though is Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the PAL computer program. She’s cool, collected, maniacally mechanical and her comedic timing is stellar - it’s a way above average voice performance.

There’s lots of great supporting players too; SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Beck Bennett voice a team of curious robots that turn to the Mitchells’ side, while real-life couple Chrissy Teigan and John Legend cameo as the Mitchells’ rival neighbours.

Fans of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will recognize the eye-popping animation style. This is a follow-up from the same studio; they’ve come a long way from the disastrous The Emoji Movie so many years ago.

× Expand Sony Animation/Netflix

You know what really separates The Mitchells vs. the Machines? In addition to Rianda and his fellow writers have crafted an interesting, high-stakes story, they’ve written some great dialogue. More than half the film is focused on the road trip conversations between members of the family and it works because there’s so much vulnerability in what they say.

This isn’t the first time strained parent-child relationships have been explored in animation, but these dynamics are definitely new. A very funny recurring gag, for example, is Mom and younger brother Aaron prompting both Katie and Dad with hastily made cue cards to help get them talking to one another.

Ample moments come when each family tie is given time to be first reclusive and then honest with each other make all of the Mitchells really likeable. Husband and wife, brother and sister, mother and son, father and daughter - by the time the team clicks and learns to value each other’s strengths, you’re really rooting for them to win.

There’s outstanding cross-generational appeal to the film, not unlike the early works of early 2000s Dreamworks where the humour is crafty enough and the editing sharp enough to target both kids and parents without one of them losing out.

At one point in time, the film was called Connected, a clever play on the the internet connection’s danger and the lack of connection in the family. While those drive the story, that’s not really what it’s about.

It’s about the value of sincerity and truth in communicating with the people we love. Nobody is expected to be perfect, but when we recognize and trust in our family’s talents, real teamwork shines through.

Technical wonder abounds in this masterful family film. Despite the length, it’s a great movie night in for all ages and a true work of art that will surely entertain and surprise.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

9 out of 10

PG, 1hr 54mins. Animated Family Sci-Fi Comedy Adventure.

Co-written and Directed by Mike Rianda.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André and Olivia Colman.

Now streaming on Netflix for subscribers.