The Son is more simplistic: TIFF Review

Writer and Director Florian Zeller has returned to the Toronto International Film Festival with The Son, his follow-up to his 2020 hit The Father. But this child is nothing like the parent: it deviates from the uniqueness that made the father successful, and instead is merely a solid picture with a wandering identity of its own.

In short, The Son is a simplified and cold insight into the lives of divorced parents Peter (Hugh Jackman) and Kate (Laura Dern) as they navigate the worsening mental health of their teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), ultimately leading up to a difficult choice.

While the film is mildly intriguing from its initial incident and becomes really engaging in its final few scenes, much of the buildup in the family’s day-to-day lives is rather ho-hum. The cast and crew execute the storytelling with great focus and care, but only to showcase a rather slow and slightly repetitive story.

More unusual is how basic some elements feel. The script, for example, is made up overwhelmingly of short words and simple dialogue - most spoken lines are only one sentence, and many are only a single word.

Zeller continues exploring his themes of family turmoil with a member in deteriorating health, but the condition in The Father was dementia, whereas The Son is focused on languished and untreated depression. What’s different is that the premise here is more straightforward and traditional instead of the creative approach taken in The Father.

Part of what The Father such a success was its innovation in having most of the film told through the titular father’s perspective, portraying on camera what a first-hand experience of having dementia is like.

But in The Son, none of that first hand perspective of Nicholas' mental health crisis is shown to the audience, depriving us of an original viewpoint into how parents can handle (or should approach) treating the crisis in their children.

Jackman, Dern and Vanessa Kirby (as stepmom Beth) are all past Oscar winners and/or nominees, and are all terrific as the guiding adults in Nicholas’ life. Newcomer Zen McGrath, however, is inconsistent how concentrated his mental distress is. In several scenes where he passionately claims, "I can’t live with this pain any longer," McGrath performs the character as if there is no internal conflict at all.

Even so, McGrath does offer a few deeply compelling moments. And Anthony Hopkins, who won Best Actor two years ago for starring in The Father, makes a cameo appearance in a key part (though the two film’s stories and Hopkins' two parts are unrelated.)

Those expecting Zeller's sophomore feature to be another triumph will be disappointed. But those going in at face value and expecting a heartfelt depiction of a family facing the music will be far more rewarded.

The Son

7 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 3mins. Drama.

Written and Directed by Florian Zeller.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Zen McGrath, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

Opens in theatres everywhere on November 11, 2022. Also plays TIFF again on Sept. 13 with tickets available here.