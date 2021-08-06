Say a prayer for the Suicide Squad: Movie Review

× Expand Warner Bros. Pictures

Talk about overcoming doubt and succeeding against impossible odds - that’s what The Suicide Squad is all about. Both the titular team and the creation of Warner Brothers’ newest action film report some casualties, though, in the end, it seems like the good guys won.

Silly and stupendous, this new film is a rare creative success in a line of DC Comics movie failures. There aren’t a lot of watchable action flicks and superhero spectaculars in this category, and some astute readers might say, “Didn’t this movie come out a few years ago?” That is true, as the similarly inspired and sourced Suicide Squad came out in August 2016.

This version, however, is far superior. The story is more believable, the fight sequences more realistic, the script is tighter and funnier, and there’s more action instead of more exposition. Best of all, nearly all the heroes and villains are totally different, so seeing the 2021 version won’t be a retelling if you saw (and forgot about) the 2016 film.

“Task Force X”, as the team is formally called, is now being led by Robert DuBois (Idris Elba), who goes by Bloodsport. He and a ragtag team of imprisoned baddies with superpowers have a deal: go on a perilous, secret mission, and if they come home alive, they get a big reduction on their prison sentences.

The mission? Travel to a South American island to destroy all trace of “Project Starfish”, which, spoiler alert, likely involves illegal experiments on cute starfish-like aliens. And the ensuing fight to save the day involves a high body count.

While a large number of celebrities as unheard of costumed freaks featured in the film’s trailers seems intimidating, the script takes its high stakes seriously, with a large number of the cast not only dying but many of them getting knocked out early on.

Why is this an asset? Not only does it make the audience take the danger seriously, but it also makes us empathetic to the survivors. Writer and director James Gunn deserves great credit for giving the story heart - these aren’t really villains being trusted to save us; they’re questionably moral people wanting to do what’s right.

The whole ensemble, the enormous ensemble of well-known actors, is terrific. Every performer has fully committed and made the whole fantasy-fuelled nonsense believable because they really believed in the work.

That sort of trust and commitment without someone missing the mark is rare in the fantasy genre, but it’s part of what makes The Suicide Squad surprisingly heartfelt. It’s a high compliment when I say Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn (her third film in the part, and great as always) doesn’t steal the show, based on the high merits of her fellow castmates.

Lots of conflict is based on who makes it home alive and who doesn’t, but the base conflict of character with directly opposite morals makes for great storytelling. Best of all, the balance of humour and danger makes it a lot of fun to watch.

Interestingly, it was this weekend seven years ago Gunn’s breakout hit Guardians of the Galaxy was released; another villain-turned-heroes ensemble film. Mid-summer is a great time for an oversized action movie, and this is only the second “superhero” movie in theatres this year.

Maybe it’s cheap to call this an R-rated, Earth-set Guardians movie, but it’s also an effective description. Be warned; several short but graphic and intense moments on-screen prove this is no kid’s film; the violence is hardcore, and this is not for young comic book readers.

You don’t need to have seen any other movies or done comic reading to follow what’s happening, making this accessible to all adult audiences. And if you’re looking for a massively fun blockbuster, say a prayer of thanks. The Suicide Squad came to the rescue.

The Suicide Squad

8 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 12mins. Superhero Action Fantasy Epic.

Written and Directed by James Gunn.

Starring Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Daniela Melchior, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, the 5 Drive-In, Cineplex Winston Churchill and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.