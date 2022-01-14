Murder and madness in a new Macbeth: Movie Review

× Expand Photo: Apple TV+ Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth

It was puzzling several months ago when Apple TV+, still one of the newest streaming services, announced their headliner movie for the year was going to be a new version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. How could a 400 year old play possibly be the most exciting movie they have to offer?

Apple TV was right: this is great cinema and one of their best films so far. To paraphrase the title character, “so foul and fair a [film] I have not seen,” much like the day Macbeth describes in his first line. And just as he does, I mean both foul and fair as the highest compliments.

If you’ve forgotten the plot from high school English, Macbeth (Denzel Washington) is a medieval Scottish warrior who will, according to some witches, become the next King. When his wife (Frances McDormand) proposes murder to make the prophecy come true, they must both contend with the consequences.

Much of the cast’s success comes from their years of experience in previously performing Shakespeare both on stage and in film. Washington and McDormand have worked in both before (Washington most memorably starring in 1991’s Much Ado About Nothing), but they are surrounded by veterans of the Bard’s work.

Bertie Carvel’s Banquo and Corey Hawkins’ Macduff are scene-stealers among an ensemble without a weak member in it. The whole cast performs with a strong conviction that makes it easier to understand, even if you aren’t familiar with Shakespeare’s style.

The pace of both the screenwriting and editing move with break-neck speed, cutting almost an hour from Shakespeare’s source material. Yet even purists and experts in the play would have a hard time pinpointing what’s missing.

(Part of the seamlessness come from omitting bits of text from longer speeches soliloquies instead of cutting whole scenes or characters. Instead of missing rich story details, the conversations are only streamlined. It also helps make the script more well-rounded, making the screen time of characters more equal.)

× Expand Photo: Apple TV+

The edits and vision are from Oscar-winner Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men and Fargo) who, normally working his brother Ethan, is the director, writer and editor by himself. He’s done a great job with his adaptation, evoking the beautifully grim set designs and presentation reminiscent of Hollywood in the early 20th century.

One of the most striking images is the foreboding raven the witches emulate and who most characters worriedly see flying above them. What does it mean? Why does Lady Macbeth welcome the omen in her late act 1 speech?

Permeating threats of progress is the root of tragedy in Macbeth - each character madly forcing their destiny to happen through violent or treacherous means meets a fate twice as bad as the rewards they reap. Hundreds of years since its premiere, the story does well to teach us there is nothing to gain from evil.

Or, as Macbeth unknowingly puts it in his final moments, “all our yesterdays have lighted fools the way to dusty death.”

The bleak minimalism of Coen’s monochromatic style fits the story appropriately, but that combined with the dense language amplifies the speed and intricacy of Shakespeare’s words. This isn’t an easy-going introduction to the famous author, but one with rich vision for those already accustomed to it.

A quick note about the film’s rating: when streaming the movie on Apple TV, the Ontario rating appears as 18A. And yet when the film was in limited release around Christmas (back when theatres in the province were open) the public rating on tickets was only PG. Most violence is off-camera, and I think it’s fine for anyone age 13 and up.

In Coen’s Macbeth, fair is foul and foul is fair. It’s not a must-see experience, but it is madly terrific cinema and Shakespeare at the same time.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

8 out of 10

PG, 1hr 45mins. Drama Mystery Thriller.

Written and Directed by Joel Coen.

Starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Bertie Carvel, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

Now available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.