Long live The Woman King: TIFF Review

When Viola Davis comes on screen, it’s no surprise that the Woman King has arrived. And her new historical action epic that premiered at TIFF last night proves how formidable a talent she and director Gina Prince-Bythewood can be.

The Toronto International Film Festival has opened with a dynamic, engrossing and beautiful movie with The Woman King. It’s all of those things and more to see such a great movie from Prince-Bythewood, one of the best female directors of this century.

You probably wouldn’t peg star Viola Davis (four-time Oscar nominee and winner for 2016’s Fences) as an action star, but she proves more than up to the task. As Agojie General Nanisca, she’s brilliantly showcasing a whole new range of skills.

Set in the 19th century West African Kingdom of Dahomey, Nanisca oversees what was Africa’s only all-female warrior regimen, called the Agojie. What begins as a story of training the new recruits evolves into the threat of war against another tribe who now controls the ports and the lucrative slave trade.

One of The Woman King’s great successes is its representation: this is easily the most exciting and best-researched depiction of early colonial history in Africa in a major motion picture. Better still, this is a story of steadfast prosperity; not suffering.

One of its few shortcomings, however, is how its theme of female empowerment is only depicted in the premise instead of being more thoroughly explored. Almost none of the conflict is gender based, despite that being a defining quality in what makes the story unique.

But the degree of authenticity and vibrancy throughout the technical work of the film is astounding. Production design, costumes, music - all of it is executed so well that the historical inspirations and Hollywood adrenaline feel effortlessly compatible.

The large-scale battle scenes echo great fights from other historical epics like Braveheart and Gladiator; that’s no exaggeration. Hundreds of expertly trained fighters have the camera focused on them with no fast cuts in editing for them to hide in. The result is some truly incredible fight choreography and stunts.

Davis’ Nanisca is predictably grounded and a detailed actress, but there are many scene-stealers. Sheila Atim (last seen in TIFF 2020’s Bruised with Halle Berry) as spiritual advisor Amenza and Lashana Lynch as Izogie are both notable standouts with several opportunities each to showcase their power.

While the story focuses on themes of opportunities in gender equality and respect among communities, its showcase on multiple angles towards slavery (those for and against both black and white) bring the most depth and background action to the main story.

Much of the film is character-driven in the lives of the Dahomey Empire, though the sporadic violence in battle is unapologetic. Despite this, much of the audience at last night’s premiere gave the film and extended standing ovation.

It seems strangely timely that, just one day after the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, TIFF’s gala event features the story of another rising female royal in world history. Maybe it’s more appropriate that this is (increasingly) a week of learning about the world’s great female leaders.

The Woman King

9 out of 10

14A, 2hrs 15mins. War Action History Epic.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and John Boyega.

Opens in theatres everywhere (including Oakville’s Film.Ca Cinemas and Cineplex theatres) on Friday, Sept. 16. Also plays TIFF again on Sept. 10 and 15, with tickets available here.