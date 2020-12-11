Wolfwalkers is a Wild Winner: Movie Review

Wolfwalkers is a truly rare thing: it’s a family, fantasy film that both showcases creative talent and is a fun, heart-pumping adventure that can not only be enjoyed but appreciated by all ages.

I originally saw the movie at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and have been excited to share it with you ever since. It’s the best offering from Ireland's Cartoon Saloon studio whose past films include Oscar nominees: Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.

However please do not confuse this with the abysmal and cheap 100% Wolf, another animated wolf movie released in October 2020. Wolfwalkers is so much more. It is true art: rich, vibrant, nuanced, fun and creative.

The Plot

Set in the late middle ages, an English girl named Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) travels with her father and expert hunter (Sean Bean) to an Irish castle, where he’s been tasked to wipe out a wolf pack that threatens the town. But Robyn’s new friend Mebh (Eva Whittaker) belongs to a mysterious tribe of celtic people who at night turn into wolves. After being healed by Mebh, Robyn acquires the same ability to transition into a wolf. It makes Robyn question, who is the real enemy?

× Expand Photo: Apple and Cartoon Saloon

At first glance, this film will be to Ireland and Northern England what Pixar's Brave was to Scotland, an animated fable connecting courage to nature with an animal twist.

But Brave tried to be clever and trick the audience into its animal morphing plot: whereas from the start of the film, the main conflict of Wolfwalkers is clearly between the animals and the castle. It makes for a better story.

Kneafsey (as Robin Goodfellowe) gives a lead vocal performance far beyond her years. Whittaker’s Mebh and Bean, as her father Bill, are excellent co-stars. The cast understands the balance required to create a mythical, fantastic world while playing characters learning deep philosophies.

The 2D animation feels anything but two dimensional. The animation has an impossibly mystic quality and crispness that brings us into its fully nurtured, natural world - bold as reality without compromising its brightness. The animation is world class, pushing how environments and people can be drawn and realized.

But just when you've settled in to Robin's story, a sudden event halfway through the film reveals the magic that's been permeating her world the whole time. Every event and scene only makes the world of Wolfwalkers more exciting and majestic. The excitement only intensifies, when the animal spirits come alive.

As it stands, Wolfwalkers is the best animated film of the year. It sets a very high bar for Pixar’s Soul that premieres in two weeks. Just seeing this wolf-filled adventure may be worth the price of a one month subscription to AppleTV+ (though if you do get it for the month enjoy the highly acclaimed television series: Central Park and Ted Lasso.)

Every project Director Tomm Moore animates only deepens and fosters his masterful work in animation. Wolfwalkers is Cartoon Saloon's best film and easily ranks amongst the most beautiful films of the year.

Wolfwalkers

9 out of 10

PG, 1hr 44mins. Animated Family Fantasy.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

Starring Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney and Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Now available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.