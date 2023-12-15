Timothée Chalamet becomes a wild Willy Wonka: Movie Review

× Expand Warner Bros. Pictures

Even the biggest sweet tooth will be satisfied with the new family holiday romp Wonka, now playing in movie theatres as an easy to recommend choice for families.

There’s an interesting plot, fantastic production designs, and a brimming, funny cast of actors that take a look at storytelling’s most famous chocolatier. Director Paul King (best known for the Paddington movies) has brought whimsy and high stakes to a true all ages presentation that’s investing for children and adults alike.

That’s hard to do normally, but especially in comedy. There’s no denying the sustained popularity of the Roald Dahl’s classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but there’s something lightly creative in learning more about confectioner Willy Wonka, the story’s most eccentric and show-stopping character.

Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Willy Wonka, years before he was a success or owned a factory, arriving in the big city and determined to break up the monopoly of a giddy and gorging chocolate empire only for the elite. It’s a story full of confections, capers, and comedy.

What might surprise you to learn is that it’s also a musical - and this is where things fall flat. The lyrics are bitter, clunky, and rigid, devoid of the script’s humour and heart. I’ve never equally loved a movie and hated its music so much.

Irish artist Neil Hannon wrote the songs, and it’s totally unnecessary and adds no sentiment to the story. A rare exception is a mid-film scene when Wonka first gets to open his shop and sings the stunning “A World of Our Own”, the only good song.

Chalamet is endlessly bright and charming in the titular role, giving him a youthful spunk and nuanced modesty that separates him from other great actors who’ve played the part in film and on stage. Chalamet truly is the star, and he’s undeniably the most memorable character.

Memorable cameos from great comedians like Rowan Atkinson and High Grant help keep the comedy rolling, but the co-star Calah Lane brings most of the heart and Chalamet brings the energy and zingers non-stop.

It’s strange that five years ago I ruthlessly reviewed the actual stage musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Toronto, and while the music is still desperately unlikable, the overall product is still well worth the holiday family entertainment. This candy man most certainly can.

Wonka

7 out of 10

PG, 1hr 32mins. Family Musical Fantasy Comedy.

Co-written and directed by Paul King.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins.

Now Playing at Film.Ca Cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP and Cineplex Oakville & VIP. Also in IMAX.