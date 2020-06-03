Risk and who’s driving the car – A Curmudgeon’s Op-Ed

"Curmudgeon's Corner" Whenever long-time Oakvillean Bob Fleck is exercised by current events, he gives vent in his inimitable style to a cathartic explosion that will not fail to entertain: enjoy our version of Andy Rooney! Photo Credit: Eugene Beck

We humans are remarkable creatures. We are both exceedingly vulnerable – a simple blow to the head could end it all – and extraordinarily resilient – people sometimes walk away from a violent, high-speed motor accident…sometimes. This last may be the reason that we have long given little notice to risk.

We take chances with our lives all the time and mostly survive. Risk is for the insurance guys, who assess the chances of disaster, do their actuarial tables calculate their gamble and set a price on it, including their profit and send you a bill.

They know that only a few of us are dumb enough or unlucky enough to make them pay. We’re covered, so to speak, so can now carry on and not worry very much about it.

Covid 19 has changed all that. Now it’s all about risk.

Is that stranger, ten feet away and walking toward me, diseased?

Why is that person not wearing a mask?

What about that railing I held onto walking down the stairs?

We take solace sheltering in our homes, but people come and go, deliveries arrive. This pandemic has turned our world upside down and made us react very differently in our everyday lives.

Why? Because a threat presented itself that is insidious, invisible and unforgiving putting risk front and centre.

I should be more engaged than I am in Canadian politics in place of the lifelong fascination with the way of the American world and the state of their democracy. I was shattered by the death of Franklin Roosevelt. At 8 years old, I was already into politics.

I don’t worry about our democracy because it is in good shape. We may well be the greatest country in the world. But we are not the most influential. The United States is.

Sure, there has been a pressure to head back toward normalcy after this winter’s forced hibernation, but the first and loudest voice pushing that idea was Trump’s.

He is THE MAN, like it or not, and his office carries enormous global clout. It is no coincidence that his agenda is prevailing and it couldn’t happen at a worse time.

Right now, he is imploding, his behaviour so bizarre and so counterproductive to his obsession with being re-elected that you have to look at him as more dangerous than ever. We now hear murmurs in the media asking, will he leave office if he loses. This too leads to a totally different view of risk, but unfortunately not by everyone.

Voting

Americans vote in shockingly low numbers given the significance of their choices both for themselves and the world. Canada generally has the edge in turnout by about ten percentage points.

The government of the United States, a “me” country, is a little less top-of-mind as people go about their daily lives. A midterm election that seats all of their House of Representatives and a third of their Senate, not to mention many state governors and legislatures attracts only about 40% of eligible voters. That’s not enough and when apathy goes up so does risk.

Just as insidious and barely visible are all the mischiefs going on in the Trump administration, in the White House and in the mind of the chief executive himself.

“What if he lost and refused to leave?”

“Oh pish, you say, that couldn’t happen!”

Well, who’s to stop it?

The Justice Department?

Are you kidding?

Maybe the military, but they’re run by another Trumper.

The Supremes?

Really?

One more appointment and Trump will own them too. Hang in there Ginsberg!

The FBI?

Could be, but by November Trump will almost certainly have installed a flunky there.

No, I don’t think Trump could pull off a dictatorship in the U.S. except that he is more than half way there already. The trouble is, too few people are setting the direction of the country and many of them have a vested interest in keeping things as they are. Bill Barr is just one example.

Right now, forty million people are out of work and maybe distracted.

A metaphor for all this is a ride in an automobile. We get in someone’s car and they drive. Because they are qualified? Because they are the safest driver in the group? No. Because they own the car, so we become passengers, likely passive passengers.

Let’s say the driver is Donald Trump.

For a very large minority he seemed an OK guy.

Thanks to the ancient and archaic Electoral College he eeked out a victory, not a majority but a victory nonetheless.

So off you go.

Seems OK at first, then he starts to get a little erratic, heavy on the accelerator, light on the brakes. You are in the back seat with two others, nowhere to go. One of your friends is in the passenger seat and could be cautioning Trump about his driving. But he likes where he is and, after all, it’s Trumps car.

Oooops, we just went through a red light and we are heading up the mountain road. Whoah!

Why are we passing this guy on a curve?

Oh my!

The friend in the front passenger seat is laughing – now totally co-opted and Trump is shouting, “Watch this!” as you take another sharp curve way too fast and the shrieking tires and screaming engine turn suddenly to silence as you leave the road behind and hang for a moment in space, helpless, knowing, finally understanding you should never have entered this car in the first place.

Some lessons are too hard and come too late. You learn at the end that who’s driving the car can become, for you, the most important thing in the world.

You chose to go along for the ride and then you saw that it was all out of your hands. You thought you could trust the driver and you have no one to blame but yourself.

If, by some miracle, you get the chance for a do-over it will come back into your hands once more. Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Next time, take a different ride. Find another car, another driver.

This one is not worth the risk.

