Robbery Task Force charges 14 year old

The Halton Regional Police Service – Regional Robbery Task Force has made further arrests in relation to a series of armed robberies that occurred across the GTA, including Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.

On February 26, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Kitchener and arrested a 14 year-old male from Toronto. He has been charged with the following (25) offences:

Robbery with Firearm x 3

Robbery x 1

Disguise with Intent x 4

Fail to Comply with Youth Sentence Order x 4

Fail to Comply with Release Order x 3

Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 2

Point Firearm x 3

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 x 2

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x 1

Utter Threats x 2

The robbery charges stem from the following robberies:

December 28, 2019 – Private residence in Halton Hills

December 30, 2019 – Bank of Montreal on Maple Avenue in Milton

January 7, 2020 – Scotiabank at 611 Third Line in Oakville

January 28, 2020 – Royal Bank on Guelph Street in Georgetown

The accused has been remanded in custody until February 27, 2020.

A 21 year-old woman from Kitchener, was also arrested during the search warrant. She has been charged with:

Uttering Forged Document

The woman was released on an undertaking.

These arrests have been made after an investigation into a series of armed robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area. GTA Police agencies analyzed the incidents and noted an increase in armed robberies beginning in October of 2019. The robberies typically involved at least two armed suspects entering banks and retail locations and demanding cash, with a noted increase in violence by the culprits.

The investigation into bank robberies in Halton and the GTA is ongoing. Police would ask residents in the community remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area of local banks or retail outlets. If residents witness a crime in progress, they are asked to call 911.

Any tips or questions on this task force can be directed to Detective Sergeant Ellie Bale, Case Manager, Regional Robbery Task Force at 905-825-4747 ext. 2415.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Original Release: February 14, 2020

Arrests Made in Series of GTA Robberies

Three arrests have been made after an investigation into a series of armed robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area. GTA Police agencies analyzed the incidents and noted an increase in armed robberies beginning in October of 2019. The robberies typically involved at least two armed suspects entering banks and retail locations and demanding cash, with a noted increase in violence by the culprits.

On February 11, 2020 an 18 year-old male of no fixed address, a 21 year-old from Mississauga and a 23 year-old from Mississauga were arrested in Mississauga by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

At the time of the arrests, two loaded handguns were located and seized by police

The Halton Regional Police Service has taken carriage of these investigations and laid charges in relation to offences that occurred within Halton and outside jurisdictions. The HRPS would like to thank police services in Waterloo, York, Peel, Toronto and Guelph for their assistance in these investigations.

A total of 67 charges have been laid against the three suspects. Those charges include Robbery with a Firearm, Disguise with Intent and numerous firearms charges. More charges are expected to be laid against all three suspects.

All accused parties were held for a bail hearing.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Halton Regional Police Service established their own Regional Robbery Task Force in January 2020 following the spike in robberies throughout Halton and the GTA.

The striking of this Task Force ensures effective and efficient coordination of our internal investigative resources, provides enhanced connectivity with neighbouring police services, and facilitates sharing of critical information pertaining to these crimes and those who perpetrate them. Our officers are deeply committed to community safety and well-being and continue to relentlessly investigate each of the incidents in our jurisdiction.

The arrests of February 11 by the Robbery Task Force are in addition to an arrest made on January 24 in regards to a bank robbery in Milton.​

