S.I.U. takes charge after an incident in Kerr Village

Advertisement

On Sunday, February 16th at approximately 3:45 am, police responded to the area of Speers Road and Kerr Street for a call relating to a dispute with a cab driver.

Shortly after the officers were allowed entry into a 2nd floor apartment unit, a 40-year-old man fled to the balcony. He fell from the balcony to the ground below. The man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. (information provided by the S.I.U.)

As a result of the incident the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) was notified.

At this time the S.I.U. has invoked its mandate and will be conducting an investigation.

Due to the involvement of the S.I.U. the Halton Regional Police Service cannot provide any further details pertaining to the incident.

All further inquiries relating to this incident should be directed to the Special Investigation Unit – Corporate Communications.

About the S.I.U.

When police officers are involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault, the SIU has the statutory mandate to conduct independent investigations to determine whether a criminal offence took place. The effective fulfilment of this mandate, with all of its associated challenges, remains critical to fostering public confidence in policing in the province.

The SIU is the first of its kind in Canada and, Ontario remains one of the few places worldwide that has an independent civilian agency with the power to both investigate and charge police officers with a criminal offence. Since its inception in 1990, the SIU has taken great strides and as such has become a model of civilian oversight for other jurisdictions amid an international movement toward greater civilian accountability of police.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

February 16 2020, Halton Regional Police Service, Kerr Street, Kerr Village, S.I.U., Special Investigations Unit, Speers Road