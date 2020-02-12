Sam Pocrnic makes Mountaineer basketball history

Advertisement

On February 6, in a home game against the Conestoga College, Mohawk College women’s basketball player Sam Pocrnic from Oakville, Ontario broke the all-time scoring record for the college.

Sam scored a basket midway through the first quarter to tie the previous record of 1114, set by Stef Hrymak. Three minutes later, a layup gave Sam the overall scoring record in Mountaineers history, for men or women.

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie was on hand and marked the milestone, congratulating Sam at centre court during half-time of the game.

Sam Pocrnic, a 4th year player who graduated from Mohawk’s Police Foundations program and is in her second year of the Child and Youth Care diploma program, went on to score 16 points on the night. Sam finished the game with 1128 career points, moving her into 7th place in the Ontario College Athletics Association all-time scoring rankings. She sits 78 points out of the second OCAA all-time scorer with 5 games to go.

The Mountaineers lost the game 73-61.

