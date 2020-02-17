Schizophrenia Society Yogathan returns to its Oakville roots

By Nolan A Machan
Monday, February 17, 2020 9:00 am · 0 Comments
As a person with lived experience , Liz Malcolmson shares, “I was afraid to get help because of the stigma attached to mental illnesses. I was lucky to manage getting into a program that deals specifically with schizophrenia and my journey to recovery began. I had a lot of bumps in the road throughout my recovery journey, but with the love and support of family and friends, I am now sharing my story and working as a Personal Support Worker.”
On February 22nd you can support individuals living with Schizophrenia by participating in the annual Peace of Minds Yoga. The yogathon not only raises awareness about mental illness, it also raises funds to support people and families impacted by mental illness. Last year the yogathon raised $16,000. The goal this year is to raise $20,000. Registration is $75.
Join friends, families and supporters of SSO at the Trafalgar Park Community Centre. Enjoy a fun day of yoga, a mental health presentation and meditation classes. The event runs from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Participants receive lunch provided by Farm Boy, a gift bag, and hear from Liz Malcomson.
“Peace of Minds Yoga is one of SSO’s signature events, bridging the gap between physical and mental health. During this time of year when winter is keeping many of us indoors, yoga practice can contribute to overall mental wellbeing and physical wellness,” said Mary Alberti, CEO, SSO. “Schizophrenia affects more than 140,000 Ontarians and more than 1 million Canadians will experience psychosis in their lifetime. With the right treatment and support, individuals can live healthy and full lives.”
Peace of Minds Yoga offers many different styles at all skill levels and brings people together through physical activity while highlighting the important link between yoga and mental health.
In 1979, the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario (S.O.O.) started in an Oakville church basement. The S.S.O. advocates for policy and system changes benefitting people with schizophrenia and psychosis and their families.
S.S.O. provides support services for people living with schizophrenia as well as their families and loved ones.
If you can not make it to Peace of Mind Yoga you can always Donate.
February 22 2020, Fundraising, Peace of Mind Yoga, Schizophrenia Society of Ontario, Yoga