School Year 2020/2021 – what to expect

By Nolan A Machan
Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:00 am · 0 Comments
Let it be clear, when schools actually re-open is still unknown, though the province is preparing for it to occur this September. Here are the highlights, and there are quite a few, one of which is that school attendance is voluntary. The final decision to re-open schools will occur in early August.
The province will work with the Ministry of Health, Regional Health Department and School Boards in preparing detailed guidelines for schools. They created similar guidelines for day camps, and several of those will be applicable to schools.
Parents will decide if their children will attend school this fall. Optional attendance will last until this health emergency is over. School boards will be required to provide remote learning options.
There will be a number of significant changes as children head back to school:
For elementary schools these changes will be easier to do, but for secondary schools this will require creativity and flexibility.
So many activities such as sports, proms, and after school clubs will need to change. Some of them may be able to move forward. Many of them will need to altered or eliminated.
The new academic year will be drastically different than what students, parents, staff and teachers have experienced. It will test our creativity and ability to change.
More information about what the province is planing is available on the province’s website.
The province first closed all publicly funded schools due to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020.
2020/2021 School Year, Covid 19, Ministry of Education Guideline