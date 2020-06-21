School Year 2020/2021 – what to expect

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Let it be clear, when schools actually re-open is still unknown, though the province is preparing for it to occur this September. Here are the highlights, and there are quite a few, one of which is that school attendance is voluntary. The final decision to re-open schools will occur in early August.

The province will work with the Ministry of Health, Regional Health Department and School Boards in preparing detailed guidelines for schools. They created similar guidelines for day camps, and several of those will be applicable to schools.

Voluntary Attendance

Parents will decide if their children will attend school this fall. Optional attendance will last until this health emergency is over. School boards will be required to provide remote learning options.

In School Changes

There will be a number of significant changes as children head back to school:

Enhanced safety protocols will include such things as reducing and if possible eliminating visitors including parents from the schools, limiting the number of personal belongings, holding physical education classes outdoors, and using visual tools to ensure physical distancing is possible.

Smaller class sizes (15 students per class) which includes staggering recesses and lunches

Keeping the same group of students, and staff in the same classrooms

Providing remote learning options

For elementary schools these changes will be easier to do, but for secondary schools this will require creativity and flexibility.

So many activities such as sports, proms, and after school clubs will need to change. Some of them may be able to move forward. Many of them will need to altered or eliminated.

The new academic year will be drastically different than what students, parents, staff and teachers have experienced. It will test our creativity and ability to change.

More information about what the province is planing is available on the province’s website.

The province first closed all publicly funded schools due to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020.

