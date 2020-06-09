Second Heat Alert for Wednesday June 10th

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Environment Canada and Halton Region have issued the second heat warning for Wednesday, June 10th for Oakville, Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to soar from 18 degrees to 31 degrees by late afternoon. This heat wave is only expected to last the day. The heat dissipates as a cool front moves in late Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning.

Humidity

The real issue with this event, which is being driven by the tropical depression Cristopal, is the hot and humid air. It will make the tomorrow’s high of 31 feel like 39. The humidity will noticeably increase by early morning as the current cooler air is pushed out of Oakville.

Thunderstorms

With this clash of systems, there is 60 percent chance of severe thunderstorms in the morning hours of June 10th. During the afternoon there is a 40 percent change of more thunderstorms. As the system leaves the area and is replaced by cooler air there is a 70 percent risk of further thunderstorms in the later part of Wednesday evening.

Take Precautions

Extreme heat is particularly difficult on children, the elderly and those people with chronic health issues, especially those suffering from respiratory challenges. It is recommended that exercise be limited to the cooler hours of the day, to drink plenty of fluids, and seek cooler areas if possible.

Mayor Burton has confirmed that the Trafalgar Park Community Centre (Kerr Street & Rebecca Street) will be opened as a cooling centre. It is expected to be open by 11:00 AM and close by 4:00 PM. The rules in place for using the cooling centre are:

All visitors will be required to complete the town’s Health Screen Protocol and not be observed to exhibit any respiratory or flu-like symptoms before being granted entry.

Designated areas will be marked off in the lobby area with a minimum of two metre/six feet between each.

Areas will be numbered and visitors will be assigned to a specific designated area.

All areas will be cleaned and sanitized between users.

Washroom and water fountain access will be permitted. These facilities will be monitored, cleaned and sanitized throughout the hours of operation in accordance with Halton Regional Health guidelines

Finally, please remember that pets and children should never be left unattended in a vehicle.

