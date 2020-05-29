Second round of Oakville Rotary Relief Fund recipients

Oakville Art Society Office Manager, Jayne Cangemi expresses her thanks to the Oakville Rotary Clubs after receiving a cheque for $2,000.

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund (ORRF) announced that the second round of recipients to receive funding. In this round, ORRF will distribute an additional $12,125.

Second Round ORRF Recipients

Halton Children’s Aid Society received $2,125 for food bags and Walmart gift cards for vulnerable youth that have ‘aged-out’ of this important support network.

Halton Women’s Place $2,000 for assistance with operational funding due to decreased fundraising abilities.

Radius Child & Youth Services needed $2,000 for two plexi-glass partitions to use for counselling services and PPE.

Oakville Art Society received $2,000 for assistance with operational funding due to decreased fundraising abilities.

Oakville Meals on Wheels will utilize $3,000 to cover increased expenses for PPE. They will $1,000/month for three months for the protection of their volunteers.

Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter received $1,000 to purchase outdoor furniture to enable residents to safely use the shelter’s outdoor space.

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund will continue to support necessities in food, PPE, and education/technology during this pandemic. The ORRF organizing committee works with the Oakville Community Foundation, United Way of Halton & Hamilton and the Town of Oakville to identify those who may have slipped through the cracks in getting immediate help. The need for support of our vulnerable citizens is still great.

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund was created in early April. The recipients of the first round of giving included Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH), Kerr Street Mission, Oakville Fare Share Food Bank and Halton Learning Foundation . They received a total of $11,400. With the second round the ORRF will have given a total of $23,525 to 10 important community organizations.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund Donation Information

Donate now to the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.

All donations to the Fund are tax deductible. Tax receipts will be issued by CanadaHelps.

If you prefer to send a cheque, please make it payable to: Rotary Club of Oakville Charitable Trust and send to: The Rotary Club of Oakville, Unit 110, 30 Normandy Drive, Oakville, ON, L6K 3V2

For further information on Rotary in Oakville:

Halton Learning Foundation, Halton Women's Place, Halton's Children Aid Society, Kerr Street Mission, May 20 2020, Oakville Art Society, Oakville Fare Share Food Bank, Oakville Meals on Wheels, Oakville Rotary Relief Fund, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Radius Child & Youth Services, Ro, Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Rotary Club of Oakville West, Rotary Passport Club South, Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter