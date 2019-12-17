Second Walkout Closes HDSB High Schools for one Day

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF) informed the Halton District School Board on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 that a second walkout will take place on Wednesday December 18th. As a result of this notification all Halton District School Board High Schools and Secondary Schools will close, but Elementary Schools remain open.

The OSSTF membership decided to take this position due to the lack of progress between the unions, the Ontario Conservative Government and the Ontario Public School Board’s Association (OPSBA). This is the third time OSSTF members will walkout, but only the second time in Halton.

Schools should be open on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

OSSTF represents:

Permanent and occasional (supply) teachers in secondary schools

Office, clerical and technical employees (OCTU) in both elementary and secondary schools

Professional Student Services Personnel (PSSP) which includes Psychologists, Social Workers, Child and Youth Counsellors, Speech-Language Pathologists and Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) Facilitators in both elementary and secondary schools

Programs affected by One-Day Walkout

Athletics, Extracurriculars, Field Trips and Co-op Placements: All secondary school athletics, extracurricular activities and field trips scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 are cancelled. Attempts will be made to reschedule these events at a later date. Co-op placements for secondary students are cancelled for the day.

All secondary school athletics, extracurricular activities and field trips scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 are cancelled. Attempts will be made to reschedule these events at a later date. Co-op placements for secondary students are cancelled for the day. Adult Day and Night School Classes: All Adult Day School Credit classes and Night School Credit, including all in-class and co-op classes, are cancelled for Wednesday, Dec. 4.

All Adult Day School Credit classes and Night School Credit, including all in-class and co-op classes, are cancelled for Wednesday, Dec. 4. Community Use Rentals: School rentals are not impacted.

As more information is available the Halton District School Board will continue to utilize its social media platforms and School/Messenger to keep community informed in a timely manner.

Twitter: @HaltonDSB

Facebook: @HaltonDistrictSchoolBoard

Instragram: hdsbschools

Oakville HDSB’s Secondary Schools impacted by one-day walk-out

Please note that the Halton Catholic District School Board’s schools will not be affected by the walkout.

Tags:

Abbey Park High School, December 18 2019, Garth Webb High School, Halton District Secondary Schools, Iroquois Ridge High School, Labour Negotiations, Ministry of Education, Oakville Trafalgar High School, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Thomas Blakelock High School, White Oaks Secondary School