Second Walkout Closes HDSB High Schools for one Day

By Nolan A Machan
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:40 pm · 0 Comments
The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation (OSSTF) informed the Halton District School Board on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 that a second walkout will take place on Wednesday December 18th. As a result of this notification all Halton District School Board High Schools and Secondary Schools will close, but Elementary Schools remain open.
The OSSTF membership decided to take this position due to the lack of progress between the unions, the Ontario Conservative Government and the Ontario Public School Board’s Association (OPSBA). This is the third time OSSTF members will walkout, but only the second time in Halton.
Schools should be open on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
OSSTF represents:
Programs affected by One-Day Walkout
As more information is available the Halton District School Board will continue to utilize its social media platforms and School/Messenger to keep community informed in a timely manner.
Twitter: @HaltonDSB
Facebook: @HaltonDistrictSchoolBoard
Instragram: hdsbschools
Please note that the Halton Catholic District School Board’s schools will not be affected by the walkout.
Abbey Park High School, December 18 2019, Garth Webb High School, Halton District Secondary Schools, Iroquois Ridge High School, Labour Negotiations, Ministry of Education, Oakville Trafalgar High School, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Thomas Blakelock High School, White Oaks Secondary School