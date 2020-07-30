Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

At Garth Webb Secondary School, Education Minister Lecce announced the $33.6 million funding of a new secondary school in north-east Oakville.

The 1,200 student school will be located north of Dundas St. by Neyagawa Blvd. It is expected to open its doors by 2023.

Along side of Minister Lecce were Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Mayor Rob Burton, Halton Regional Council Chair Gary Carr, Ward Seven Councillors Pavan Parmar and Jasvinder Sandhu along with members and staff from the Halton District School Board.

Halton’s Director of Education Stuart Miller says that the Board submitted the application for this school in 2015.

This is one of seven new schools announced by the Education Minister today and one of thirty expected to be announced this week.

“This is due to your community’s incredibly strong members at Queen’s Park,” he said, giving credit to MPP Triantafilopoulos as well as Oakville’s Mayor and Council members.

“This will be a new school, a solid school,” he said. “It’s because of your community advocates.” Minister Lecce reflected on how, for taxpayers, there can sometimes be a “sense of delay” for capital investments like this one. Lecce gave a lot of credit to Oakville MPPs and Town Councillors.

“People were rightfully frustrated, but we have heard you,” continue Lecce.

This school forms part of the Ontario government’s $500 million dollar plan for the 2020 year.

MPP Triantafilopoulos said that this new educational infrastructure is needed for the fast growing Halton Region.

Halton District will likely need six more elementary schools and another secondary school to deal with an ever increasing population, according to HDSB’s Director of Education Miller.

“We had a new school last year, and with this new school it shows that we can champion these causes together,” MPP Triantafilopoulos said.

Halton Board Chair Andréa Grebenc also discussed the increasing population in Oakville, Ontario, saying that it can sometimes be a struggle to find enough “appropriate facilities.”

“Families come to this region for the schools,” she said. “We are happy to be announcing a new school after so many years.”

This was all welcome news to the School Board. They believe it will make things easier for students in the area. “It will cut down on transporting students. It is important to be able to go to school in your own community,” Chair of the Board Grebenc said.

