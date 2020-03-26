Security Suggestions for Non-Essential Businesses

By Constable Ryan Anderson
Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:00 pm · 0 Comments
The Province of Ontario has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses.
To increase security for those businesses throughout our Region, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is offering the following suggestions for properties that are temporarily closed:
The HRPS will also be conducting targeted and proactive patrols of businesses that have closed to ensure they are secure.
The HRPS would also like to urge managers of construction sites that may be closing to take measures to ensure the security of their sites and tools. Tools on vacant construction sites are a popular target for thieves and should be removed when possible.
Halton Regional Police Service, Non-essential Businesses, Security Suggestions