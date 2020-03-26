Security Suggestions for Non-Essential Businesses

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

The Province of Ontario has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses.

To increase security for those businesses throughout our Region, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is offering the following suggestions for properties that are temporarily closed:

Remove valuables from storefront displays

Keep the interior, front, and rear entrances well lit

Keep some lighting on inside for surveillance opportunities

Remove valuables such as cash from the till and leave open. Place the cash tray in plain view

Ensure the contact is up to date on any alarm monitoring system

Clearly post signage on the door/window to indicate: Premise is monitored by alarm company; That no money is kept on premises; and Contact information for the police and business owner in the event a member of the public observes damage to property or suspicious activity

Consider installing a surveillance camera system that can be monitored online

Consider installing laminate on windows and glass doors to increase glass integrity from blunt force

Ensure all doors are properly secured

The HRPS will also be conducting targeted and proactive patrols of businesses that have closed to ensure they are secure.

The HRPS would also like to urge managers of construction sites that may be closing to take measures to ensure the security of their sites and tools. Tools on vacant construction sites are a popular target for thieves and should be removed when possible.

