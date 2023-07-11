Severe thunderstorm warning in Oakville for July 11, 2023

× Expand Tasos Mansour / Unsplash

Environment Canada has warned that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Oakville and Halton region for the rest of today, July 11, 2023.

The warning is in effect from this afternoon, Tuesday, July 11, as of 3:59 p.m.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada, that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The storm is expected to bring:

Localized heavy rainfall

Strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Possible hail, from nickel to ping pong ball size

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada is advising residents to "please continue to monitor alerts and issued forecasts."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm. For more information: https://www.ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.