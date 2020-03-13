Susan Atkinson is the Manager of Communications at Sheridan College. She is a graduate of University of Toronto.

Sheridan College has been actively monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since early January and has made decisions based on the best guidance available from federal, provincial and municipal health authorities. While the risk to Canadians still remains low, the time has now come for Sheridan College to pivot.

Sheridan College COVID-19 Update – March 13 2020

Sheridan will suspend classes (including continuing education) for a one-week period from March 16–20 inclusive to give us time to adjust curriculum for alternate modes of delivery. Our goal is to contribute to social distancing efforts to limit transmission of the virus. All Sheridan events and gatherings will be cancelled until the end of the winter term.

Beginning on March 23, learning will resume in alternate formats, with the intent to have students finish the winter term on schedule.

Sheridan is not closing. Employees are expected to report for work, but we will be implementing flexible work arrangements to the extent possible. If you are feeling sick, please do not come to campus. You are putting others at risk.

Our campuses, buildings, residences and libraries will continue to remain open with security on site; Athletics & Recreation will close as of tonight.

We appreciate that this decision will pose a challenge for many. Sheridan College is taking this extraordinary measure in an abundance of caution. The health and wellbeing of our community is always our top priority.

For the most up-to-date information in Ontario, please visit the dedicated web page created by the Ontario Ministry of Health to educate the public regarding COVID-19.

