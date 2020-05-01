Sheridan College prepares for 2020 Fall Academic Term

Susan Atkinson is the Manager of Communications at Sheridan College. She is a graduate of University of Toronto.

Sheridan College looks forward to welcoming new and returning students for the fall 2020 academic term. “We’re optimistic that a return to on-campus classes will be possible but are working on contingency plans that include remote learning and staggered access to campus,” says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice Chancellor.

Planning is underway by several taskforce teams to ensure that we continue to uphold the highest standards of academic quality, applied learning and tangible graduate outcomes, all of which are hallmarks of a Sheridan education. Sheridan will be ready to deliver its innovative programs and its enriched learning experiences – including internships, co-op and applied research opportunities. The college will continue to follow public health protocols and provincial directives to protect people’s health and safety.

“In today’s challenging times, when the future is so unpredictable, the value of post-secondary education has never been clearer,” notes Dr. Morrison. In 2019, Sheridan launched its five-year strategic plan, presciently titled “Galvanizing Education for a Complex World”. “Our vision for post-secondary education is one that prepares people to adapt, re-gear and seize emerging opportunities. This has never been more important to career and life success.”

Faculty members, curriculum specialists, librarians, student support staff, technicians and more are collaborating to ensure that our fall programs will continue to be as rigorous, innovative, engaging, multi-dimensional and high quality as ever. There is still opportunity to register. Visit our available programs page and select the fall term to check availability. Our Virtual Open House page also includes Virtual Tours of our three campuses and Virtual Career Advising.

“Students will be able to study in their chosen fields and learn from professors who are the best in the business,” adds Morrison. “Our professors are dedicated educators and professionals who hold themselves accountable to the highest standards. Beyond that – what makes Sheridan so special is its character. As a community, we’re resilient and courageous. We’re mentally tough. We’re fun and creative. And above all else – we care about our students and each other.”

To that end, Sheridan has transitioned its services and business operations to ensure that students’ diverse educational needs are met. Staff are working remotely via phone and chat, video calls and online, to offer supports including personal counselling, career advising, assistance with assignments and citation, tutoring, and tips on time management and more.

“The pandemic has necessitated that we rethink almost every aspect of our daily lives,” adds Morrison. “Teaching, learning, studying and working are no exception – and Sheridan has responded with great success. We will apply the lessons learned from our emergency transition to remote delivery this March to ensure the best possible learning experience for our students.”

