Shooting in Oakville's College Park community

On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 10:00pm a shooting occurred in the area of Sixth Line and Elm Road in the neighbourhood of College Park in Oakville, Ontario.

A 53 year old male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. This incident is not believed to be a random act, and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

At this time, no suspect(s) have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone in the area of Sixth Line and Elm Road, who have home CCTV cameras, or dash cam footage in the area around that time to contact Halton Regional Police Service.

Anyone with any further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Halton Police 2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca