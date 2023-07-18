× Expand South East Oakville Veterinary Hospital Team members at South East Oakville Veterinary Hospital

There’s a new veterinary hospital in town. Southeast Oakville Veterinary Hospital is a full-service facility, with services designed to improve the health of, and provide compassionate care for your beloved family pets.

Southeast Oakville Veterinary Hospital is privately owned by the Peters family, long-standing members of the community. Drs. Derek Peters, Lilla Yan and Iz Jakubowski are the full-time veterinarians at the hospital with extensive experience as general practitioners with chosen areas of special interests. Rita Peters is managing partner with many years of experience in the veterinary field.

Dr. Lilla Yan, has a special interest in complex surgical procedures, as well as training in laparoscopic surgery. Drs. Jakubowski and Peters have areas of focus in the field of internal medicine, for more intricate medical conditions.

The team provides services unmatched by local veterinary hospitals like laparoscopic surgery, laser therapy, ultrasound, telemedicine, and as well houses a lab, delivering results within a matter of minutes to eliminate the wait for anxious pet owners.

This full-service hospital boasts 4,300 square feet of space with six exam rooms and a team of 12 in total. Peters adds, “We have started with a large team to offer convenient hours to meet the community's needs for their schedules and that of their pets.”

The facility is designed to be warm, welcoming, and beautiful, as a reflection of the overall experience. It’s aesthetically pleasing for animals as well as for the owners. The cat rooms have windows, and display perches set on the walls. For the dogs, clean, uncluttered spaces to minimize scents are maintained. A lot of open space is provided, as well as treats.

Dr. Peters noted that since opening in March, their workspace has evolved into a highly collaborative environment, as they constantly work together thinking of ways to improve their service. He confesses, “Allowing everyone to contribute helps make a happy team.”

Most of the staff previously worked together, making the dynamic more cohesive, familiar and harmonious. Every member of the team is Fear Free certified, a movement established to make a vet visit less stressful and more enjoyable for the pet and its owner.

Peters shares, “Our family wanted to contribute to the Oakville community when choosing a location for our new facility. We felt that the Oakville area had a high demand for veterinary services and we wanted to fill that demand.”

Southeast Oakville Veterinary Hospital also works closely with several rescue organizations, including Oakville’s Lab Rescue. The team assesses both the mental and physical condition of the rescues, providing medication and medical procedures as needed.

Dr. Peters shares, “We are a privately and locally owned family business, deeply rooted in the community. We really focus on the experience of the pet and pet owner. It is important to us that everyone who comes through the door, including the pet, has a positive experience. It’s our guiding principle to put the owner and pet first, and ensure that they are being looked after, which includes the mental well-being of both owner and pet. To alleviate the stress of the visit is why we ensure that the team is Fear Free certified.”