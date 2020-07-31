South Shell Park reopens tomorrow

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Advertisement

South Shell Park reopens to the public this Saturday, August 1. Extensive construction work over the last four weeks included enhanced safety of the seawall, and restoration and expansion of the shoreline.

The public can now enjoy a new lookout area and benches, along with formal beach access, pathways and stairs.

“Oakville’s open and green spaces and proximity to the lake are a big part of what makes our community so unique,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “These latest enhancements to South Shell Park reflect Council’s ongoing commitment to investing in and creating a livable Oakville for all residents to enjoy.”

These recent improvements are part of the third and final phase of the South Shell Waterfront Park Master Plan. Phase 1 and 2 work of the overall plan saw the development of paved trails, naturalization strategy, a washroom facility, covered shade structure, parking lot and playground.

A naturalization and tree planting plan is also being implemented to replace trees that have been removed. The result will mean an increased canopy cover, added shade, and improved biodiversity and habitat for migratory birds.

This work will be completed in the fall when cooler temperatures provide optimal growing conditions. Tree planting efforts will take 1-2 days to complete and will not require closure of the park.

When visiting South Shell Park, residents are reminded to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by following these public health and safety guidelines:

Practice physical distancing by maintaining at least a 2-metre distance from others outside your household or social circle.

Stay home if you are feeling unwell.

Wash or sanitize your hand frequently, especially after touching surfaces such as benches, tables, or playground structures.

Avoid crowded places and wear a non-medical face mask or face covering when physical distancing is a challenge.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunshine with scattered clouds and a high of plus 28. The humidity will make it feel like plus 34.

Halton Region begins water quality checks this coming week.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Beach, Parks