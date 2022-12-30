Special Oakville hours for New Year's 2023

× Expand jeshoots.com December 31

It's almost 2023 in Oakville! With the new year comes great parties, special events and the last chance to enjoy the end-of-year holidays with loved ones. But it also brings closures and special hours to many facilities in town.

Looking for fun things to do this weekend? Or need to know what will and won't be open? Here's Oakville News' handy guide to New Year's 2023.

Special hours and town facility closures

Oakville Town Hall will re-open with regular hours and service on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

All of the following locations will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1:

Recreational skating at Trafalgar Park outdoor skating rink from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oakville Public Transit service will run on regular Sunday schedule

All local transit offices and stations

All of the following locations will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1:

All recreation facilities (community centres, pools, arenas, and seniors centres)

All Oakville Public Library and OPL Express locations

Harbour offices

Cemetery offices

Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

Roads and Works central offices

Urgent town-related issues and problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms, can be reported by calling 905-845-6601 and connecting with Oakville's after-hours online service here.

Local Events for New Year's Eve!

Here are the events scheduled in town for Saturday, Dec. 31 with availability still open. (Sold-out events and dinner-only events are not listed below).

Howl'n New Years Eve: Family event at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Park Naturalists will be leading evening hikes where visitors will learn to howl like coyotes and then gather round the bonfire for the Countdown for Kids! (Read more here.)

Family event at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Park Naturalists will be leading evening hikes where visitors will learn to howl like coyotes and then gather round the bonfire for the Countdown for Kids! Bronte Village: Various parks and local businesses in Bronte Village will host special activities on New Year's Eve.

Various parks and local businesses in Bronte Village will host special activities on New Year's Eve. Holiday Happy Hour: Shopping specials and festivities in downtown Oakville for the last Saturday of 2022. (Read more here.)

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, World Vision will host their annual Polar Bear Dip fundraiser at Oakville's Coronation Park. You can read more about this event here.

The full event listing for this weekend is available with Oakville News' free online events calendar here.