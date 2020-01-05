Speers Road Construction Projects Update

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Over the last year we’ve slowly been watching the Speers Road Construction projects unfold. They started in 2019 and are expected to last into 2021. Currently, there are two projects running.

One is located just east of Kerr Street, and the other extends from Third Line to Fourth Line.

Here is what you can expect.

Speers Road Construction Update

Kerr Street & Speers Road

Kerr and Speers Road Construction started in November 2019. The work being done is to replace the watermain. They should be finished by the end of this January. The construction will run from Kerr Street and extend 200 meters east of Kerr Street along Speers Road.

Driveways connecting onto Speers Road within the 200 m construction zone will NOT be permitted to make left-hand turns for driveway entrance or exit. Only right-hand turns will be permitted for driveway access in order to maintain safety and traffic flow during the construction period. Signage stating this will also be added to each of the driveways within the construction areas.

There may be some disruption to your water services during the course of the project. Businesses and residents will be given at least 48 hours advance written notice of any scheduled shutdowns or disruptions.

This work may cause traffic delays lane shifts or lane restrictions. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

To accommodate the development of a new watermain, a certified arborist will remove 3 trees. Some pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. A Regional forester will direct the planting of new trees and replacement trees.

Road Widening from Third Line to Fourth Line

The Speers Road Widening began in the summer of 2019. The town is widening Speers Road to five lanes (four through lanes and a centre turning) with separated on-road bike lanes from Third Line to Fourth Line.

This project also includes watermain replacement, and Wastewater Collection System upgrades on Speers Road from 670 metres West of Third Line to Fourth Line and the re-lining of the watermain on Fourth Line under the railroad.

It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The speed limit is reduced to 50 km/hr within the project limits.

Project Highlights

Widened road platform

Asphalt resurfacing

New concrete curb and gutter

Separated on-road bike lanes

Driveway restoration

14 Mile Creek bridge widening and rehabilitation

New sidewalks

Upgraded street lighting

New traffic signals at Third Line and Fourth Line intersections

Two new pedestrian crossings

Grading and top soil and sod restoration.

Watermain replacement

Sanitary sewer system upgrade

Watermain re-lining

The relocation of utilities began in summer 2018 and the replacement of the watermain on Speers Road will begin summer 2019. The limits of the watermain work extend west of Third Line to Fourth Line.

Additional Information

Additional information about road construction can be found on the website Halton.ca. You can also call the Region at 3-1-1. The widening section of Speers Road information is available on the Town’s website at Oakville.ca.

Oakville’s Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck represents Ward 2.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

16 MIle Creek Sports Complex, bike lanes, Cathy Duddeck, Fourth Line, Kerr Street, Lane Widening, Speers Road, Third Line, traffic, Transit, Transportation Network, Ward 2, Watermains