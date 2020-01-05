Speers Road Construction Projects Update

By Nolan A Machan
Over the last year we’ve slowly been watching the Speers Road Construction projects unfold. They started in 2019 and are expected to last into 2021. Currently, there are two projects running.
One is located just east of Kerr Street, and the other extends from Third Line to Fourth Line.
Here is what you can expect.
Kerr and Speers Road Construction started in November 2019. The work being done is to replace the watermain. They should be finished by the end of this January. The construction will run from Kerr Street and extend 200 meters east of Kerr Street along Speers Road.
Driveways connecting onto Speers Road within the 200 m construction zone will NOT be permitted to make left-hand turns for driveway entrance or exit. Only right-hand turns will be permitted for driveway access in order to maintain safety and traffic flow during the construction period. Signage stating this will also be added to each of the driveways within the construction areas.
There may be some disruption to your water services during the course of the project. Businesses and residents will be given at least 48 hours advance written notice of any scheduled shutdowns or disruptions.
This work may cause traffic delays lane shifts or lane restrictions. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.
To accommodate the development of a new watermain, a certified arborist will remove 3 trees. Some pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. A Regional forester will direct the planting of new trees and replacement trees.
The Speers Road Widening began in the summer of 2019. The town is widening Speers Road to five lanes (four through lanes and a centre turning) with separated on-road bike lanes from Third Line to Fourth Line.
This project also includes watermain replacement, and Wastewater Collection System upgrades on Speers Road from 670 metres West of Third Line to Fourth Line and the re-lining of the watermain on Fourth Line under the railroad.
It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
The speed limit is reduced to 50 km/hr within the project limits.
The relocation of utilities began in summer 2018 and the replacement of the watermain on Speers Road will begin summer 2019. The limits of the watermain work extend west of Third Line to Fourth Line.
Additional information about road construction can be found on the website Halton.ca. You can also call the Region at 3-1-1. The widening section of Speers Road information is available on the Town’s website at Oakville.ca.
