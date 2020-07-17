Spiritual Leaders respond to racism and BLM

Advertisement

George Floyd was murdered because he was Black and his death has awakened the world to the injustices and hatred inflicted on Black people. Finally, we are witnessing a powerful global call for justice with mass demonstrations around the world against racism. Hopefully this will contribute towards ending oppression of Black people.

Respecting all people and celebrating our differences is a cornerstone of Faith. We present messages from the Jewish , Christian and Islamic teachings which can remind us to work collectively for justice and fairness for all people regardless of race or ethnicity.

Jewish response to Racism

Rabbi Stephen Wise of Shaarei Beth-El Synagogue in Oakville

A few weeks ago we saw yet another example of fatal anti-Black racism come to light with the murder of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, in Toronto, we mourn the passing of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell to her death after police were called to help her.

Racism and racist violence continue to cut short Black men, women and children with unbearable frequency as a result of historical and persistent discrimination, oppression, and prejudice that are deeply embedded in our societal structures. We know that Black Canadians experience racism here in Canada just as Black Americans experience racism across the border. Canada has our own long history of racism, which continues particularly to impact First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. We still have much work to do to engage in meaningful reconciliation.

As Jews we know better than anyone about the consequences of systematic oppression, and the power that negative influence and false narratives hold. We have suffered through violent attacks, persecution, expulsion and gas chambers. We have been forced to hide our identity, relocate, suffer humiliation and degradation. And so we want to stand up and fight against it. The phrase “Tikun Olam” is our Jewish obligation to heal the world of brokenness and guide towards wholeness and peace. These are challenging times for everyone, and it’s difficult to understand why things are the way they are, and what it all means. Through this uncertainty, though, the biggest thing we can be doing is amplifying the voices of a community who are hurting because of a system that has been influenced by the wrong people.

As a group who understands the severity of our voice being drowned out, we must stand in solidarity with the black community who are in pain, frightened or angry to offer support and to demonstrate our presence and do everything we can to help and comfort them during these trying times

Christian response to racism

Father Keith Wallace of Saint Bernadette Roman Catholic Church, Ajax

Among all of the statements of people these words are among the most empty.

” I know how you feel.”

Yes – I can have empathy, sympathy, understanding and one-ness with you, but it is impossible to know completely how another ‘ feels ‘ let alone their personal or communal experience. That is not a complaint but a reality. We believe that God has created each person as unique and special ~ in mind, body, soul and experience.

I cannot and should not tell members of the Black Community – I know how you feel. I cannot say – I know your experience because I do not. I can say – your experience matters; your life matters. But to say that I can fully know your experience is impossible; for me to say that is condensing and indeed a form of racism.

As a white Irish Catholic priest I too had and have my own experiences. Through them I can appreciate and be brought into dialogue with others.

Decades ago if one was a Roman Catholic in Toronto, they could not be the head of police or the head of fire department. This was part of our history, of my history. Other Catholics of various ethnic groups as they migrated to Canada and Ontario experienced their own personal prejudices – from Italian Catholics to Pakistani Catholics to Polish Catholics.

Even within our religion I cannot say – “I know how you feel” – “I fully know your experience” – because I cannot.

It is our Christian faith from the Bible – the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament of Jesus that we are all brothers and sisters. There was and is one Creator. In our faith tradition Baptism binds us together. Jesus and the Holy Spirit created the Community of the Church – brothers and sisters.

Catholics share at the Table, the Altar of Jesus, and in Holy Communion are further bound together.

But this does not automatically mean – ” I know how you feel” and “I fully understand “.

As human persons we carry our personal experiences and personal choices. And through our humanity and our sins, we are sometimes blinded to the true beauty of others. We are at times blinded by the struggles of others. It is when we open our eyes as Jesus Christ healed the blind man that we can see.

We can see our biases, our prejudices and indeed our racism.

And then when we allow God and in, our faith through Jesus to purify these sins ( and crimes ) we can be truly free and loving.

We must begin by acknowledging that there is racism in our society.

We must acknowledge that there is racism in our Christian churches.

We must acknowledge what twenty centuries of existence as church and as a people has done to us as Believers and also as Humans.

We teach that the Church was divinely founded (by Jesus, the Son of God ) by frail human beings (the twelves apostles and other women and men of Jesus’ time – Saints and sinners ). A church of prayer, peace and justice but also through our weak humanity great biases within our Christian churches.

There have been plenty of moments of the Light of Jesus shining in and through the church such as marching with Martin Luther King; standing with the oppressed of the world from South Africa to Palestine; World Days of Prayer with all peoples but we must continue to listen, to speak, to go to, to move from, to kneel in prayer and to march in solidarity.

We must do this as individual Christians, as individual human beings and do this as a church community.

This is my personal response and reflection.

Islamic Perspective on Racism

Imam Majeed Khan

Racism is a symptom of a ‘sick spiritual heart’. A person with a ‘healthy spiritual heart’ practices justice in all affairs. He or she knows that to do an injustice against another would be held against them in the court of God Almighty on the day of judgement.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him ) unequivocally condemned all forms of racism. In his last sermon in 632 AD he emphasized

“All mankind is descended from Adam and Eve – an arab has no superiority over a non arab and a non arab has no superiority over an arab, a white person has no superiority over a black person nor a black person has any superiority over a white person except by piety and good actions”

These teachings inspire us to apply these principles and strive for equality and justice for all.

Superiority in the sight of God is based on who is most God conscious and just at all times. Injustices usually come about when one considers himself or herself superior to the other, on the basis of race, colour, ethnicity, or beliefs.

These differences are a creation of God Almighty and they serve the function of testing people as to who shows justice in spite of differences. God Almighty is pleased with those who exercise justice in all their affairs. Justice will be blessed by the mercy of God Almighty.

We pray to God Almighty to enable us to practice justice and to treat and respect all people as we would want to be treated.

