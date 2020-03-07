Spring forward safely this March in Oakville

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

As we enter the month of March our thoughts tend to spring forward to longer days and warmer weather.

It’s also the month in which our clocks spring forward to daylight savings time. This year that falls on Sunday, March 8 and in addition to changing all your clocks, it’s the day that the Oakville Fire Department suggests checking your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they’re in proper working order. Some tips include:

Change the batteries

Dust or vacuum using a soft bristle brush to ensure the system isn’t clogged

Test the system

Don’t forget that it’s the law to install alarms next to any sleeping area and on every level of your home.

The following Sunday is International Women’s Day, the global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while also marking a call to action to accelerate gender equality.

This year’s theme is #EachforEqual, which strives for and celebrates an equal and enabled world. Celebrations will take place across our community and I encourage you to celebrate the women in your life on this and every day.

And of course March is also the time that we, and students especially, look forward to March Break. This year, the Town of Oakville will be offering a variety of camps that will pique the interest of students ages 4 to 14 at facilities throughout the town. A number of specialty aquatic clinics and certification programs are also offered this week at Centennial Pool, Glen Abbey Community Centre and Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre.

Looking for something else to do on March Break? Visit the newly re-opened Glen Abbey library, which features special Kids and Creation Zones and offers so much more than just books.

Here’s to spring days ahead.

#EachforEqual, Daylight Savings Time, International Women's Day, March 2020, Mayor Rob Burton