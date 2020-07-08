To stabilize Property Taxes, Feds & Province must help

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. He is the chair of the Halton Regional Police Services Board. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

On Monday, July 6th in Council and on Tuesday, July 7th at our 2021 Budget Committee Meeting we heard about the shortfall the Town of Oakville faces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing services to close.

Mayors and Chairs from across Ontario, represented by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario, and the Large Urban Mayors’ Caucus of Ontario also met to discuss the same issue.

To protect municipal services, we need immediate provincial and federal support to cover lost revenue and additional costs caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The result of the discussion was that our residents cannot wait any longer.

Our call is part of a national effort, led by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, to secure at least $10 billion dollars in emergency relief for Canadian municipalities to offset lost transit revenues and added service costs.

Without help, as we begin next year’s budget process, we have no choice but to consider plans to balance the budget by raising property taxes, user fees and charges or cutting services. Municipalities cannot run a deficit and none of the above mentioned options is ideal, which is why we’re advocating for assistance.

The Budget Committee meeting will be held in early September for the Committee to receive an update on the budget and consider options.

Tags:

Covid 19, Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Property Taxes, Town of Oakville