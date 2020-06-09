Stage 2 starts on June 12th but not in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

As some of Ontario’s regions move into Stage 2, a number of businesses, places of worship, and recreation facilities will open. Halton, and therefore Oakville, will not be moving into Stage 2. But there will be an easing of some restrictions at 12:01 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020.

New rules for the entire province

The limit on social gatherings increases from 5 to 10 people.

All places of worship can open with physical distancing in place. Attendance can be no more than 30 per cent of the building’s capacity.

Regions entering Stage 2

For the lucky few Oakvilleans who do have cottages and or second homes, you will be able to the enjoy the move into Stage 2 at 12:01 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the following regions:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Oakville and Halton meet certain criterias

Oakville and Halton has met the criteria of daily decreases in the number of new Covid-19 cases. Both the town and region have more than sufficient hospital capacity. There are 10 patients with COVID-19 across three hospitals, and almost all of them are from outside of Halton. There has not been a new death in Halton for more than a week.

Halton’s contact tracing of all cases within 24 hours is at 97 percent, far exceeding the 90% expected by the province.

When asked to comment, Oakville’s MPP Stephen Crawford responded. “Regions in the Greater Toronto Area such as Halton are not opening at this time because of its metropolitan geographical location,” says Crawford. “The several million who live across the GTA could arrive en masse into the Oakville area if it opened up prematurely.”

In comparison Ottawa is allowed to start Stage 2.

Region Ottawa Halton Population 994K 548K Total Cases 2006 749 Total Deaths 254 25 Currently in Hospitalized 31 10 New Cases in 24HR 2 4 New Deaths in 24HR 2 0 Active Cases 82 89 Ongoing Institutional Outbreaks 13 0

The province indicated that it will review which of the remaining regions will be allowed to move to Stage 2 at the beginning of each week.

Stage 2 allows

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing; and

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people.

Essential services for people returning to work

As more people return to work, the services they rely on will need to be available regardless of the stage a region is in. The province will soon release more details on:

Child care

Summer camps

Post-secondary education pilots to help people graduate

Training centres

Public transit.

There was a clear indication by the government that they will tighten if it becomes apparent that it is in the best interests of that region.

Health & Safety Documents

Here are the 100 health and safety guidance documents that the province has created in order to help employers in multiple sectors ― including retail, restaurant and food services and child care ― keep spaces safe for workers and customers. As they prepare to reopen, employers are strongly advised to review these guidance documents. They are also advised to implement appropriate measures to help protect their workers and customers.

“We are able to make this announcement today because of the extraordinary effort of our frontline workers and every other person in the province who helped to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family. Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet.”

Economy, Halton Region, June 12 2020, MPP Stephen Crawford, Ottawa Region, Places of Worship, Stage 2