Stage 2 starts on June 12th but not in Oakville

By Nolan A Machan
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:00 pm · 0 Comments
As some of Ontario’s regions move into Stage 2, a number of businesses, places of worship, and recreation facilities will open. Halton, and therefore Oakville, will not be moving into Stage 2. But there will be an easing of some restrictions at 12:01 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020.
For the lucky few Oakvilleans who do have cottages and or second homes, you will be able to the enjoy the move into Stage 2 at 12:01 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the following regions:
Oakville and Halton has met the criteria of daily decreases in the number of new Covid-19 cases. Both the town and region have more than sufficient hospital capacity. There are 10 patients with COVID-19 across three hospitals, and almost all of them are from outside of Halton. There has not been a new death in Halton for more than a week.
Halton’s contact tracing of all cases within 24 hours is at 97 percent, far exceeding the 90% expected by the province.
When asked to comment, Oakville’s MPP Stephen Crawford responded. “Regions in the Greater Toronto Area such as Halton are not opening at this time because of its metropolitan geographical location,” says Crawford. “The several million who live across the GTA could arrive en masse into the Oakville area if it opened up prematurely.”
In comparison Ottawa is allowed to start Stage 2.
|Region
|Ottawa
|Halton
|Population
|994K
|548K
|Total Cases
|2006
|749
|Total Deaths
|254
|25
|Currently in Hospitalized
|31
|10
|New Cases in 24HR
|2
|4
|New Deaths in 24HR
|2
|0
|Active Cases
|82
|89
|Ongoing Institutional Outbreaks
|13
|0
The province indicated that it will review which of the remaining regions will be allowed to move to Stage 2 at the beginning of each week.
As more people return to work, the services they rely on will need to be available regardless of the stage a region is in. The province will soon release more details on:
There was a clear indication by the government that they will tighten if it becomes apparent that it is in the best interests of that region.
Here are the 100 health and safety guidance documents that the province has created in order to help employers in multiple sectors ― including retail, restaurant and food services and child care ― keep spaces safe for workers and customers. As they prepare to reopen, employers are strongly advised to review these guidance documents. They are also advised to implement appropriate measures to help protect their workers and customers.
“We are able to make this announcement today because of the extraordinary effort of our frontline workers and every other person in the province who helped to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family. Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet.”
Economy, Halton Region, June 12 2020, MPP Stephen Crawford, Ottawa Region, Places of Worship, Stage 2