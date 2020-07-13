Stage 3 is Not Allowed Yet in Halton Region

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Premier Doug Ford announced this afternoon that Halton region’s Stage 3 is not allowed to begin yet. 24 of Ontario’s 34 regions will begin Stage 3 reopening this Friday, July 17, 2020.

Halton Region, including Oakville, will not be one of them.

“We’re making steady progress on the public health front,” says Premier Ford. “We are ready to take the next step.” The 10 regions not entering Stage 3 are the same that that began Stage 2 later. Ford says for these regions, including Halton, “we need just a little more time.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot says the timeline for Stage 3 reopenings will hopefully match those of Stage 2. “We need to see 4 weeks of data first,” she said.

With Stage 3 reopenings sharing groups with those from Stage 2, it is possible Halton could begin Stage 3 next Friday, July 24th. Halton began Stage 2 one week after the first regions did in June.

Ford and Elliot say there will be a regular update each Monday from now on about which regions can open the following Friday. Regions that can open on Friday have Stage 3 go into effect as of 12:01 a.m.

What Stage 3 will look like

Even though Stage 3 is not allowed to start in Halton, today’s press conference did outline what new regulations Stage 3 will entail.

The Ontario government will also allow nearly all businesses and public spaces to reopen in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan. In addition, indoor gatherings up to 50 and outdoor ones up to 100 will be premitted.

Some businesses, such as amusement parks, water parks and buffet restaurants, must remain closed even in Stage 3. Other businesses will have further restrictions put in place. These include bans on dancing and karaoke in bars and table games in casinos.

Read more about Ontario’s opening plan with the province here, including what businesses are going to open.

More details will follow in this developing story.

Tags:

Christine Elliot, Covid 19, Doug Ford, Halton Region, Premier Doug Ford, Province of Ontario, Queens Park, Reopening, Rod Phillips, Stage 3, Stephen Lecce, Town of Oakville