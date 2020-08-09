Starting today another 3 day heat wave hits Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Environment Canada issued another weather warning for a heat wave to expect to last until late Tuesday, August 11th, while Halton Region echos that with a media release. Here is what we can expect in Oakville, Ontario.

Sunday, August 9th

The temperature is forecast to hit a high of 29 and feel like 38. There is a strong likelihood of thunderstorms later in the day. The winds will be coming out of the west gusting to 35 km. Overnight the temperature drops to the low 20’s, but the humid air will make that feel like 30.

Monday, August 10th

The forecast is for sunshine with only a 10 per cent chance of rain. The high is expected to reach 30 and with the humidity it will feel like it is in the high 30’s. The wind continues to come out of the west with gusts reaching into the mid-30’s. Overnight it will feel like it is in the high 20’s.

Tuesday, August 11th

The morning starts off with thunderstorms that last for the day an into the evening. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach into the high 20’s and feel like the high 30’s. The turbulent weather will usher in cooler air early Wednesday morning.

During a heat wave, the hot and humid weather holds onto pollution making it harder to breath. People with breathing issues should restrict their movements.

Beating the Heat

Splash Pads

Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks through out the town which are open from 10 AM to 8 PM. During heat events the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Swimming Pools

The Town of Oakville is operating several swimming pools of which 2 are outdoors. Please note that you will need to reserve a spot prior to going in order to maintain physical distancing. You can reserve at active.oakville.ca.

Cooling Centre

The town opens Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a cooling centre, usually from 11 AM to 4 PM. Please note that the you must follow all the safety guidelines as it relates to Ontario Emergency Order. It opens when the region declares a heat alert. All other Community Centres remain closed.

Lake Ontario

Oakville is home to several lake front parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling affect of Lake Ontario.

Gairloch Gardens

Lakeside Park

Tannery Park

Coronation Park (East & West)- lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

Bronte Heritage Waterfont Park

Bronte Beach– lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

South Shell Park – lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West), Bronte Beach, and South Shell Park. As of Sunday (August 9th) the only location open for swimming is Coronation Park East. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming which is available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.

Indoor Shopping Centres

Oakville Place is open on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and during the week from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

South Oakville Centre is open on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM and during the week from 9:30 AM until 9:00 PM.

Please remember that wearing face mask in a public space is mandatory.

Film.ca & Cineplex

Movie theatres have re-opened. With limited seating, you would be advised to purchase your tickets in advance.

Things to remember during a heat wave

Drink plenty of fluids

Don’t leave children or pets in an unattended parked car

Exercise during the cooler hours of the day

Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day

Heat illness symptoms:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with unusually dark urine

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

August 10 2020, August 11 2020, August 9 2020, Environment Canada, Heat Wave