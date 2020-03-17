State of Emergency declared by Ontario Government

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Today, Premier Ford has declared a state of emergency in Ontario based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. COVID-19 constitutes a danger of major proportions. The health and well-being of every individual and family in Oakville and across Ontario must be our number one priority. A $304 million fund from our COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package will be used to support the healthcare sector against this pandemic.

We are taking these extraordinary measures because we must offer our full support to help our health sector fight the spread of this virus. The first order under this declaration will be the prohibition of organized public events of over 50 people, including parades and events and communal services within places of worship until March 31st.

Secondly, the following establishments are closed effective immediately until March 31st:

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs;

All public libraries;

All private schools as defined in the Education Act;

All licensed child care centres;

All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery;

All theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies, and

Concert Venues

The vast majority of businesses will not be affected by this order. Notwithstanding, our province is exploring financial relief support to certain businesses affected by COVID-19. Oakville residents will continue to have their essential services and needs served by grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, manufacturing facilities, and public transit.

The $304 million investment enhances the province’s response to COVID-19 by providing the following:

$100 million for increased capacity in hospitals to assist with the effective treatment of COVID-19 patients both in critical care and medicine beds.

$50 million for more testing and screening through public health, including additional funding to support extraordinary costs incurred to monitor, detect and contain COVID-19 in the province. This includes contact tracing, increased laboratory testing capacity and home testing.

$50 million to further protect frontline workers, first responders and patients by increasing the supply of personal protective equipment and other critical supplies and equipment to protect them.

$25 million to support frontline workers working in COVID-19 assessment centres

$50 million for long-term care homes to support 24/7 screening, additional staffing to support infection control and one-time grants for homes for increased cost of supplies.

$20 million for residential facilities in developmental services, gender-based services and protective care for children and youth.

$5 million to protect seniors in retirement homes

$4 million for Indigenous communities

We are acting on the best advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health and other leading public health officials across the province. Should there be a need to consider the issuing of additional emergency orders we will consider those matters to protect the residents of Oakville and Ontario. We know these measures will affect people’s every day lives, but they are necessary to ensure that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people. We’re working with all partners across the system, from public health to hospitals and community care, to do everything we can to contain this virus and ensure that the system is prepared to respond to any scenario.

I strongly encourage that Oakville residents consider limiting their movements. Social distancing remains a key component in reducing the spread of this virus and we must all do our part. Please practice normal grocery buying habits, and think of your local food bank, and those in need. In addition, we must think about the elderly, and those with health issues across our town and province. I am proud of how Oakville residents have cooperated on this issue – stay strong.

To use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, or to stay up-to-date regarding Ontario’s actions on COVID-19, please visit: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

If you have symptoms, please call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or visit your local public health unit.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawford@pc.ola.org

