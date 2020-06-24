State of Emergency extends to July 15; hoping for last time

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Ontario’s state of emergency extends to July 15, 2020. Premier Doug Ford says he is “hopeful that will be the last” extension of the emergency declaration.

The government’s motion passed the legislature early this morning, Wednesday June 24. Most emergency orders under Ontario’s state of emergency will likely continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

“We’re hopeful that we will not need another extension of the Declaration of Emergency,” continues Ford. “We’re seeing improvements in the public health trends as people and businesses continue to act responsibly and adapt to the new environment.”

The province won’t be able to make or amend new emergency orders after (and if) the state of emergency expires. And while they also cannot re-enact old ones, existing ones can be extended.

This is the fourth extension of Ontario’s state of emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent extension was set to expire next Tuesday, June 30, 2020. But today’s announcement is the shortest extension to date.

Today’s extension also allows frontline care providers to redeploy staff to areas most in need and limiting long-term care and retirement home employees to work at one home.

Local medical officers of health will still have certain powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act. Some businesses are using this act to require masks in commercial establishments.

Ontario’s two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open today as Toronto and Peel move into stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Windsor-Essex remains the only region not cleared to move to the next phase. This is due to stubbornly high COVID-19 case numbers on farms in the region.

The emergency state began March 17, 2020. The Ontario government says maintaining proper physical distancing measures is crucial to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

