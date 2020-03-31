Stay Home urges Oakville Mayor Burton

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Yesterday, as Premier Doug Ford extended the state of emergency in the province for two more weeks, and noted he will continue to assess the situation every two weeks, he also addressed the civil disobedience of those ignoring orders to physically distance themselves.

It was “unacceptable” for so many people to be out and about over the weekend, Ford said, despite the beautiful weather and warned that the government will take more stringent measures if need be.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams ramped up advice for all Ontarians to leave home only for essential reasons to help keep the coronavirus from spreading and jeopardizing the most vulnerable.

Essential reasons for leaving home

For medical appointments

Grocery shopping

Picking up medications

Walking pets

Helping the vulnerable

Williams is also “strongly recommending” anyone with a compromised immune system, underlying medical conditions or over age 70 begin self-isolating now and stay home to avoid increased risk of COVID-19.

With this information, I urge you to please follow the government recommendations.

Your Town Staff, Council and I are committed to ensuring we provide every support necessary to our community, our staff, and our regional public health officials during this very challenging time

As always, ask for help if you need it. Email me at mayor@oakville.ca – I will guide you to help.

