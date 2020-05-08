Stay local, stay apart as greenspace re-opening

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Yesterday we announced the re-opening of parkland greenspace as of tomorrow, Saturday, May 9. To clarify, this does not mean you can use sports fields, playgrounds or dog parks, and parking lots at Town facilities also remain closed. We’re also asking that you stay local. Please don’t use greenspace that isn’t within walking distance as that can cause them to become over capacity, making it difficult to manage and maintain physical distancing. To borrow a phrase from my Mayoral colleague in Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie, “stay local, stay apart”.

When you’re making use of the open greenspace this weekend, remember the rules. Do not congregate in groups of more than five people and anyone not residing together should maintain a six-foot distance. This means organized sports should not be played, even if not on a sports field. Enforcement officers will be out with the primary objective of educating the public, particularly as the rules begin changing, but if they ask you to move on please do the right thing and don’t risk being ticketed.

We need to ensure we remain diligent as we’re rewarded for all the effort we’ve put into fighting coronavirus so far. So far, Oakville has the lowest death rate per million, please see the chart below. But today, Ontario reported the highest case increases in a week and if that continues we risk moving backwards rather than forwards in our quest to re-open.

