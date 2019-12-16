Stormwater Master Plan to reduce the risk of flooding

By Town of Oakville
Monday, December 16, 2019 9:35 am · 0 Comments
Oakville Town Council approved the staff report that highlighted the findings and recommendations in the town’s innovative Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) called “Be Rain Ready”.
The Stormwater Master Plan focuses on the town’s more established community areas where storm water infrastructure systems tend to be older and designed to a standard reflective of the era in which they were built.
Understanding the condition and limitations of these systems allow us to determine what needs to be improved to ensure these systems remain stable and functional while minimizing exposure to the risk of urban flooding.
The SWMP identifies immediate and long-term actions to enhance the town’s approach to stormwater management and climate change issues. It also provides advice to property owners on what they can do themselves to reduce flood risk and flood damage on their property.
For details on the town’s stormwater management visit the Stormwater Management page.
2019, Aging Infrastructure, climate change, Flooding, Stormwater Management Plan