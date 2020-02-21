Strokes and Survival: OTMH Doctor saves Dave’s Life

Advertisement

A little while ago, 65-year-old Dave came into the Emergency Department (ED) complaining of weakness in his arm and difficulty speaking. A CT scan of his head showed he’d suffered a series of mini strokes.

Read on to find out how Dr. Aaron Lo wasted no time getting Dave into the Operating Room to perform life-saving surgery.

Dr. Lo explains:

Every day I come to work at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH). I see patients in urgent need of life-saving care and treatment.

A little while ago, 65-year-old Dave came into our Emergency Department (ED) complaining of weakness in his arm and difficulty speaking. A CT scan of his head showed he’d suffered a series of mini strokes.

We quickly performed a vascular ultrasound which immediately diagnosed the problem. Dave had a tight narrowing in his carotid artery which was restricting blood flow to his brain. That’s when my colleagues called me. As a vascular surgeon at OTMH, it’s my job to fix the problem as quickly as possible and prevent Dave from having another — potentially deadly — stroke.

I wasted no time getting Dave into the Operating Room where I opened his artery, cleared the blockage, and dramatically reduced his risk of having a future stroke.

That surgery may ultimately have saved Dave’s life. But before I could even think about operating, we needed a quick and accurate diagnosis. And, thanks to our high-quality ultrasound machine, that’s exactly what we got.

In fact, I depend on ultrasounds to help diagnose and monitor many life-threatening vascular problems including abdominal aneurysms and blockages in veins and arteries. The test is fast, non-invasive and provides us with the immediate information we need to make vital treatment decisions.

Support Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and its staff by donating to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

You could save a life.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

abdominal aneurysms, arteries, Dave, Dr. Aaron Lo, Halton Healthcare, Healthcare, medical treatment, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, OTMH, Stroke, ultrasound machine, vascular surgeon, viens