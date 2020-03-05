Student Senate Elects 2020-2021 HCDSB Student Trustees!

From left to right: Nicholas Gubert from North Halton, Kirsten Kelly from Burlington, and Joseph Roshdy from St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School​ in Oakville

Amanda Bartucci is the Communications Officer at Halton Catholic District School Board. She is attended St. Ignatius of Loyola in Oakville, and is a graduate of both Ontario College of Art & Design University and Humber College. She has been in her current position since 2013.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Student Senate of the Halton Catholic District School Board held its annual Student Trustee elections at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary Schoolin Oakville.

Each secondary school submitted the name of a candidate who demonstrated a strong commitment to their faith, as well as extensive involvement in their school, parish and community.

All candidates were provided with an opportunity to articulate their interest in representing students of the Halton Catholic District School Board, and responded to questions from Student Senators and the current Student Trustees. Following interviews, the Student Senate voted through a secret ballot.

Student Senate 2020-2021 Student Trustees!

Kirsten Kelly (Burlington Student Trustee), Nicholas Gubert (North Halton Student Trustee) and Joseph Roshdy (Oakville Student Trustee), were elected for the 2020-2021 term of office.

BURLINGTON

Kirsten Kelly is a Grade 11 Honour Roll student at Assumption Catholic Secondary School. She is a member of Karina Gould’s Youth Council and a Summer Camp Counsellor at the Burlington Art Gallery. Kirsten and her family are members of the St. Paul the Apostle Parish community.

NORTH HALTON

Nicholas Gubert is a Grade 11 Honour Roll student at Christ the King Catholic Secondary School. He is an active member of the Student Council, Student Senate and has served as an Intern at the Halton Hills Chamber of Commerce. Nicholas is a Lector where his family are members of the Holy Cross Parish community.

OAKVILLE

Joseph Roshdy is a Grade 11 student at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School​. He is a member of the Student Council, Development and Peace and the Multicultural club and can speak fluently in Greek and Arabic. Joseph and his family are members of the St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Parish community where he is a Sunday school volunteer.

Quick Facts:

The term of office for the above noted Student Trustees is for the 2020-2021 school year.

During their tenure, Student Trustees are afforded the same privileges as Trustees to participate at meetings of the Board, and at meetings of Committees of the Board.

Student Trustees may exercise a non-binding vote at Board Meetings and may be present at in-camera sessions of the Board.

The Education Quality Improvement Act, 1997 (formerly Bill 160) represents the interests of pupils on school boards. Learn more about the role of Student Trustees and the Student Senate on the Board’s website at: www.hcdsb.org/Students/Senate.​

