Student Senate Elects 2020-2021 HCDSB Student Trustees!

By Amanda Bartucci
Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:30 pm · 0 Comments
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Student Senate of the Halton Catholic District School Board held its annual Student Trustee elections at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary Schoolin Oakville.
Each secondary school submitted the name of a candidate who demonstrated a strong commitment to their faith, as well as extensive involvement in their school, parish and community.
All candidates were provided with an opportunity to articulate their interest in representing students of the Halton Catholic District School Board, and responded to questions from Student Senators and the current Student Trustees. Following interviews, the Student Senate voted through a secret ballot.
Kirsten Kelly (Burlington Student Trustee), Nicholas Gubert (North Halton Student Trustee) and Joseph Roshdy (Oakville Student Trustee), were elected for the 2020-2021 term of office.
Kirsten Kelly is a Grade 11 Honour Roll student at Assumption Catholic Secondary School. She is a member of Karina Gould’s Youth Council and a Summer Camp Counsellor at the Burlington Art Gallery. Kirsten and her family are members of the St. Paul the Apostle Parish community.
Nicholas Gubert is a Grade 11 Honour Roll student at Christ the King Catholic Secondary School. He is an active member of the Student Council, Student Senate and has served as an Intern at the Halton Hills Chamber of Commerce. Nicholas is a Lector where his family are members of the Holy Cross Parish community.
Joseph Roshdy is a Grade 11 student at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School. He is a member of the Student Council, Development and Peace and the Multicultural club and can speak fluently in Greek and Arabic. Joseph and his family are members of the St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Parish community where he is a Sunday school volunteer.
The Education Quality Improvement Act, 1997 (formerly Bill 160) represents the interests of pupils on school boards. Learn more about the role of Student Trustees and the Student Senate on the Board’s website at: www.hcdsb.org/Students/Senate.
2020-2021, Joseph Roshdy, St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School, Student Senate, Student Trustee